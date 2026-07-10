Widespread Panic doesn’t disappoint in two nights in Missoula

William Munoz

(Missoula Current) When Widespread Panic concerts were announced in Missoula in early February, both shows sold out in the matter of a few days. The fans came from North Carolina, Seattle and Texas, so for many this was not their first Widespread Panic concert.

A lady from North Carolina flew into Spokane, got in a rental car and drove to town to see both nights, then was off to Bend Oregon to see those two nights. The band has sold out a staggering 60 concerts at Red Rocks in Colorado.

Widespread Panic has a place in the ‘Mount Rushmore’ of jambands along with the Grateful Dead and Phis. All jambands have loyal and rabid fans but something happened at the opening of the concert that I have not experienced at the Kettlehouse before.

As they started to play the entire venue of 4,000 people were on their feet and dancing. It’s an energy that is not only infectious but awe inspiring.

They are in the 30th year as a band. Coming out of Athens Georgia in 1986. Guitarist/singer John Bell and Michael Houser, who passed away in 2002, met in 1981 while attending the University of Georgia and began playing together.

By 1986 bassist Dave Schools and drummer Todd Nance were playing with Bell and Houser and became Widespread Panic.

What allows a band to continue touring with essentially the same members for 30 years can in part be a result of how each night's performance is improvised depending on how a particular member feels that night. They have a repertoire of songs that is deep but each night is different and each song is played different. This keeps the band fresh and the fans engaged.

Their band allows the fans to record the shows and trade the recordings. Each individual band member has to develop methods to cope with the stress of touring; what is apparent is that the members of Widespread Panic have each successfully done this. As a band they will never become a nostalgic act but rather will continue to be vibrant, creative and producing relevant music.

Widespread Panic in Missoula with their fans. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Widespread Panic in Missoula with their fans. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)

Widespread Panic in Missoula with their fans. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Widespread Panic in Missoula with their fans. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)

Widespread Panic in Missoula with their fans. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Widespread Panic in Missoula with their fans. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)

Widespread Panic in Missoula with their fans. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Widespread Panic in Missoula with their fans. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)

Widespread Panic in Missoula with their fans. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Widespread Panic in Missoula with their fans. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)

Widespread Panic in Missoula with their fans. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Widespread Panic in Missoula with their fans. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)

Widespread Panic in Missoula with their fans. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Widespread Panic in Missoula with their fans. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)

Widespread Panic in Missoula with their fans. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Widespread Panic in Missoula with their fans. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)