A night at the Wilma: Scanlan and Neufeld in a musical collaboration

William Munoz

(Missoula Current) Collaborating online between Missoula and Portland has its challenges. But Martha Scanlan and Jon Neufeld have successfully created a new album, 'Last Stars First Night,' which they performed at the album release party tour at the Wilma Theatre.

Other shows included a stop at the Elm in Bozeman, a venue that's quickly becoming a necessary stop for bands. The duo started playing together some 10 years ago when they met and played together at Portland's indie festival, Pickathon.

They not only understood each other musically but developed a friendship that has created their unique chemistry. Neufeld's innovative guitar playing brings a depth to Scanlan's lyrics.

There is a beauty that is musically created by this true collaboration.

