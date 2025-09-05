(Missoula Current) The body of a 38-year-old woman was found in an irrigation ditch near Grant and Sixth streets on Thursday.

The Missoula Police Department said the body was transported to the Montana State Crime Lab. A positive identification has been made and her name will be released by the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office following next of kin notification.

“The circumstances surrounding her death remain under active investigation,” MPD stated. “Detectives are working to determine the cause of death by gathering information, canvassing the area, conducting interviews, and coordinating with the State Medical Examiner’s Office.”

Anyone with information who has not yet spoken with an officer or detective is asked to contact the Missoula Police Department at (406) 552-6300 reference case #2025-38563.

“As part of our standard investigative practice, the Missoula Police Department treats all unattended deaths with the same thoroughness as a homicide investigation until evidence proves otherwise,” the department said. “This approach ensures that every possible avenue is examined and that the cause and circumstances of the death are determined to the fullest extent possible.”