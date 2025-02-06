Water for the Wye: County, private sector plan $5.3M project

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) Saying it will set the stage for future development and significant job growth, Missoula County on Thursday approved a number of measures intended to bring a long-sought public water system to the Wye.

Thursday's action includes the use of $5.3 million in tax increment from one of the Wye's economic development districts. As agreed upon, the private sector will build the water system, and the county will assume ownership and reimburse the cost once the system is running.

“This piece of infrastructure is critically important, and we're considering it to be a catalyst project,” said Andrew Hagemeier, director of economic development at the county. “South of the Wye, we have all the aspects we need to support growth and development, except public water.”

The county now for nearly a decade has been setting the stage for the Wye's eventual transition to an urban center complete with housing, manufacture and job growth. Already the area is developing quickly, but most agree that it's not meeting its full development potential due to its lack of public water and fire suppression.

As it stands, Hagemeier said developers cannot construct a blinding larger than 12,000 square feet due to the absence of a pressurized water system.

“We're seeing under-development of the area. People are building these 12,000 square-foot buildings, and you can't fit many jobs in a 12,000 square-foot building,” Hagemeier said. “We're not maximizing the job potential in the area. This lack of a water system is really restricting the number of jobs we have in Missoula County.”

Private sector offers solution

Seeing an opportunity, the private sector approached the county last year and proposed ways to establish the water system. One of those partners included Grass Valley Industrial, which has plans for its property at the Wye.

Under subdivision regulations, water for both domestic use and fire suppression are required. Rather than building a site-specific system for one parcel of property, Grass Valley and other partners will develop a water system larger enough to serve 20 users across 70 acres. It will also be designed to expand to other properties as development moves in.

“If these manufacturing companies are going to land here or expand here, they have to have fire suppression,” said Matt Mellott with Grass Valley Industrial. “(Water) is very much a job creator in that area.”

Josh Smith, the CEO of the Montana Knife Co., also serves as a partner in the water system. The company currently employs 80 people and has eyes on growth, but without a facility large enough to accommodate its needs, growth becomes challenging.

“The only way we're going to be able to grow is to have a facility to grow in. And this site (Wye) proved to be a good spot, except for the fact that it doesn't have water,” said Smith.

Missoula County zoning plan for the Wye. Missoula County zoning plan for the Wye. loading...

The Missoula Valley doesn't have many locations suited for manufacturing and industrial growth, officials have said. But the Wye has been identified in county plans for its urban potential. Smith agrees that the location can accommodate a number of needs if the infrastructure is addressed.

“The ground at the Wye is really some of the most valuable ground and most productive in way of manufacturing and job development,” said Smith. “If we don't do this and we don't allow buildings over 12,000 square feet, we're just not going to create many jobs. By doing this, it allows larger buildings to be built, which in turn provides jobs and economic opportunity.”

County Planning

Through its planning efforts, Missoula County has projected that the region's population will continue growing over the next 50 years. It also has projected a need for additional housing, new job centers and the infrastructure to support it all.

Already, several planned neighborhoods at the Wye span 1,300 acres of undeveloped land. Even at eight units per acre, county officials have said that future development could accommodate 10,000 homes, or 15,000 homes if built at 12 units per acre.

The Wye also includes 540 acres of undeveloped industrial land and 250 acres the county considers underdeveloped. If the area can meet its full development potential, it could take pressure off the valley's agricultural land, wildlife habitat and other issues that come with unplanned urban sprawl.

“We need to build at certain levels of intensity, and we need the infrastructure to do that. Otherwise, we end up building at low density,'” said Hagemeier.