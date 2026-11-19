Jordan Hansen

(Daily Montanan) Advocacy groups say Yellowstone National Park plans to cull 1,500 bison from the park, an effort to control the population they say goes too far.

There are about 6,000 bison in the park. Slightly more than 900 bison were culled from Nov. 1, 2024, through Oct. 31, 2025, according to the Interagency Bison Management Plan annual report.

The park culls because of worries about how many bison the park can support and fears of transmission of disease from the bison to cattle on the outskirts of Yellowstone National Park.

But advocacy groups say the park is making decisions that are not based on best available science.

They note there is no confirmed brucellosis transmission from bison to cattle, and they argue the park itself estimates a much higher capacity for bison.

Yellowstone National Park announced the target during a meeting last month of the Interagency Bison Management Plan, a group made up of state, federal and tribal officials, according to advocacy groups whose members attended and spoke to the Daily Montanan. The Mountain Journal also reported the same number.

Yellowstone National Park did not return a Daily Montanan request for comment regarding the number of bison expected to be culled.

A timeline for culling also wasn’t immediately clear, but the park has previously said it can take place over a single winter or can be further spread out.

The bison management plan is the subject of a lawsuit brought by Alliance for the Wild Rockies and Council on Fish & Wildlife, which says the park can hold as many as 10,000 bison and the national park isn’t using the best available science in the plan. Advocacy groups have said the 10,000 number comes from the park itself, and wildlife researchers have said the same thing.

“The Park Service’s bison management plan is based on outdated assumptions that thousands of bison need to be slaughtered to stop brucellosis infections in cattle,” Alliance for the Wild Rockies Executive Director Mike Garrity said in a press release. “That is no longer accepted science.”

Yellowstone National Park states its target bison population is from 3,500 to 6,000.

“Bison are not allowed to move freely outside Yellowstone due to fears they might transmit brucellosis to cattle and out of concerns about competition with cattle for grass, human safety, and property damage,” a National Parks Service webpage says. “Elk are also infected with brucellosis, but their movements outside the park are not restricted.”

In press statements, Roam Free Nation blamed the state’s cattle industry for pushing for the increase in bison removal, particularly around brucellosis, a disease that impacts bison and elk and can be spread to cattle. However, there have been no documented transmissions of brucellosis from bison to cows.

In court documents filed in the bison management suit, Alliance For the Wild Rockies has argued there has been a significant reduction in cattle close to Yellowstone since the late 1990s.

The Daily Montanan reached out to the Montana Cattleman’s Association this week about its position on bison and cattle, but those requests for comment went unreturned. The Daily Montanan also reached out to Gov. Greg Gianforte, who has pressured the park to reduce the size of its bison herd. Those media requests also went unanswered.

Gianforte has previously said the National Parks Service has not listened to concerns the state needs to protect its cattle industry.

But Roam Free Nation said the cattle industry has undue influence.

“Yellowstone just can’t help but cave under pressure from Montana’s livestock industry,” Stephany Seay, cofounder of Roam Free Nation, a bison advocacy group, said in a press release. “It’s not ‘what’s best for the buffalo as a species,’ it’s not ‘what do the people want?’ Yellowstone just wants to get Montana’s cattle interests off their backs, to hell with the damage.”