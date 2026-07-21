Viewpoint: Yellowstone County GOP committee needs transparency

The recent lawsuit filed in the name of the “Yellowstone County Republican Central Committee” YCRCC (et al.) against the Montana State Republican Party, without the consent or vote of the precinct representatives, is a glaring example of how our local YCRCC executive committee has centralized power at the top vs. being run as the grassroots political organization it is meant to be.

The Executive Board decided unilaterally on July 1st that suing the GOP party over its new bylaws was in everyone’s interest and by extension enlisted the entire committee as plaintiffs.

The issue is not whether one agrees with suing the state party over the new bylaws. The issue is precinct representatives being stripped of their voice by a small board that subjectively decides what counts as “official business.”

If the county bylaws truly grant this authority, the bylaws need to be changed as informed representatives are unlikely to relinquish their power to an executive board. A strong, organized county central committee is the first line of defense in protecting our republic.

The principles that inspired the founding of our nation can secure liberty for all—if the systems of self-governance are run with integrity and include the governed. If not, then we risk turning dedicated volunteers into mere figureheads.

To the YCRCC Executive Board: Yellowstone County precinct representatives deserve transparency and a meaningful voice in decisions made in the name of the YCRCC. This is a respectful request that you bring this lawsuit—and any future actions of this magnitude—before the full central committee body for open discussion and a vote.

Let us model the republican principles of open, honest and transparent government we claim to defend.

Amanda Brown Precinct 45; Teresa Darnielle-Morse Precinct 10; Amanda Scheidler Precinct 2; Randy Glover Precinct 55; Rep. Mike Vinton Precinct 13; Rep. Nelly Nicol Precinct 47