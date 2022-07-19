Yellowstone National Park releases new video of June flooding

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - Yellowstone National Park recently released a new video titled "Minute Out In It: Flood Event June 13, 2022."

"Beginning June 12, 2022, unprecedented amounts of rainfall caused substantial flooding, rockslides, and mudslides within Yellowstone National Park," a statement about the video reads. "Historic water levels caused severe damage to roads, water and wastewater systems, power lines, and other critical park infrastructure."