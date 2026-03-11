First Yellowstone grizzly bear emerges from hibernation

Biologists with Yellowstone National Park on Monday reported seeing the first grizzly bear of the spring season, officials said in a press release.

The griz was seen in the northern part of the park scavenging on a bison carcass in the backcountry.

Most male grizzlies emerge from hibernation in early March, while females with cubs emerge in April and early May.

Park officials said that bears emerging from hibernation look for food and often scavenge on elk and bison that died over the winter. Bears may act aggressively to encounters with people while feeding, and visitors are cautioned to always be bear aware.

The park released the following guidelines for recreating in bear country:

Prepare for a bear encounter by carrying bear spray , knowing how to use it and making sure it’s accessible.

Stay alert.

Hike or ski in groups of three or more, stay on maintained trails and make noise. Avoid hiking at dusk, dawn or at night.

Do not run if you encounter a bear. Stay 100 yards (91 m) away from black and grizzly bears. Approaching bears within 100 yards is prohibited. Use binoculars, a telescope or telephoto lens to get a closer look.

Store food, garbage, barbecue grills and other attractants in hard-sided vehicles or bear-proof food storage boxes.

Report bear sightings and encounters to a park ranger immediately.

Learn more about bear safety

Bear spray has proven effective in deterring bears defending cubs and food sources. It can also reduce the number of bears killed by people in self-defense. While firearms are allowed in the park, the discharge of a firearm by visitors is a violation of park regulations.