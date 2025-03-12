YWCA purchases Third Street parcel, explores future uses

(Missoula Current) The YWCA Missoula on Wednesday said it has purchased two acres adjacent to its current facility on Third Street and is currently exploring how to best use the site.

The property formerly housed the Marchie's Nursery and will help enhance the YWCA's ability to serve survivors of domestic violence and unhoused families.

“When this neighboring property became available, we knew we had to seize the opportunity,” YWCA Director Jen Euell said in a statement. “This site will allow us to explore new ways to strengthen our existing programs and support our most vulnerable neighbors.”

While no particular use has been settled on, the organization is exploring a number of possibilities for the property, including a mixed-use space that expands the YWCA's services.

Other options include the consolidation of the organization's Secrete Seconds Thrift Store into a larger space or offering affordable housing to the YWCA's participants.

“We see this as an important investment in our future, and we look forward to the work ahead to ensure we maximize the impact of this space for the community,” said Euell.

Euell said the YWCA will collaborate with community partners to assess the property's best use, along with exploring the financial realities of developing the site. For now, Euell said the organization will explore temporary leases.

“The acquisition of this site marks an important step for YWCA Missoula,” the organization said. “The organization is committed to engaging with the community, thoughtfully assessing its options, and ensuring that any future development serves those who need it most.”