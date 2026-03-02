Zinke not seeking reelection to Congress, citing health issues

(Missoula Current) Montana's U.S. House representative for the western district on Monday said he would not seek reelection, citing health issues and the need for term limits in Congress.

Rep. Ryan Zinke, a Republican who represents the state's nascent 1st Congressional District, said it has been an honor to serve. His departure from Congress sets up a race for an open seat, and the filing deadlines are rapidly approaching.

Zinke said he will complete the remainder of his term.

“As for my service and duty going forward, I have made the decision to leave office at the end of my fourth term and not seek re-election,” Zinke said in a statement. “I do not take this decision lightly and have informed President Trump, the governor, and senior leadership of this difficult but necessary decision.”

Gov. Greg Gianforte, who is termed out of the governor's office after his current term expires, described Zinke as a champion for the state.

“He’s been an outspoken advocate for Montanans and our values from protecting public lands to restoring accountability in the federal government,” Gianforte said in a statement.

Zinke's full statement is below: