Zinke not seeking reelection to Congress, citing health issues
(Missoula Current) Montana's U.S. House representative for the western district on Monday said he would not seek reelection, citing health issues and the need for term limits in Congress.
Rep. Ryan Zinke, a Republican who represents the state's nascent 1st Congressional District, said it has been an honor to serve. His departure from Congress sets up a race for an open seat, and the filing deadlines are rapidly approaching.
Zinke said he will complete the remainder of his term.
“As for my service and duty going forward, I have made the decision to leave office at the end of my fourth term and not seek re-election,” Zinke said in a statement. “I do not take this decision lightly and have informed President Trump, the governor, and senior leadership of this difficult but necessary decision.”
Gov. Greg Gianforte, who is termed out of the governor's office after his current term expires, described Zinke as a champion for the state.
“He’s been an outspoken advocate for Montanans and our values from protecting public lands to restoring accountability in the federal government,” Gianforte said in a statement.
Zinke's full statement is below:
It has been my highest honor to serve America and the Great State of Montana as a U.S. Navy SEAL Commander, State Senator, Congressman, and the 52d Secretary of the Interior. It has been my privilege to fight on the front lines defending freedom, faith, family, and the values that make America and Montana strong.
Battles are not fought alone, and with your support we have unleashed America's energy potential, removed excessive regulation, lowered taxes, passed the Great American Outdoors Act to repair and preserve our National Parks and Forests, and saved our treasured public lands from being sold to the highest bidder.
We have also secured critical funding for Montana bridges, roads, sewer systems, water infrastructure, public access points, conservation projects, and helped thousands of Montanans successfully navigate through the Federal bureaucracy to solve real problems that matter to the people that I am honored to represent. Service is a duty that I will always hold sacred, and I am grateful for the opportunity to make a difference.
As for my service and duty going forward, I have made the decision to leave office at the end of my fourth term and not seek re-election. I do not take this decision lightly and have informed President Trump, the Governor, and senior leadership of this difficult but necessary decision.
While my belief in Term Limits for elected office is a consideration, I have quietly undergone multiple surgeries since I returned to Congress and unfortunately face several more immediately after leaving office. The injuries sustained from a career in Special Operations are not immediately life threatening, but the repair cannot be deferred any longer and recovery will require considerable time with Lola and the family. My judgement and experience tell me it is better for Montana and America to have full-time representation in Congress than run the risk of uncertain absence and missed votes.
It has been a great privilege to serve Montana and our great Nation as the first U.S. Navy SEAL to serve in the State Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives, and the first Montanan to serve as a Cabinet Secretary.