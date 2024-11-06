Zinke tops Tranel to win another term in Congress

James Dobson

(Missoula Current) Rep. Ryan Zinke, who has held Montana’s 1st congressional district seat since 2022, was on path to defeat Democratic challenge Monica Tranel by roughly 9 points, according to early-morning results on Wednesday.

In a post on social media platform X, Zinke thanked supporters and congratulated fellow republicans Tim Sheehy and Troy Downing on their statewide victories.

“In my next term, I look forward to working with President Trump, Senator Sheehy and the rest of the America First cabinet and Congress to Make America Great Again,” Zinke said. “I’d also like to congratulate my good friends and fellow combat veterans Tim Sheehy and Troy Downing on their victories on behalf of Montana. We are sending three combat veterans and the son of a Marine to represent the Treasure State in Washington, D.C., and we will fight every day to make sure Montana’s voice is heard.”

Rep. Zinke has a long history of working in government, serving in the Montana Senate from 2009 to 2013 before moving to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2015. He also served as President Donald Trump’s Interior Secretary from 2017 to 2019 before resigning. In 2022, Zinke won his seat in Congress by beating Tranel by 3.4%. In their rematch this year, Zinke leads by 22,973 votes, 53% to 44%.

Zinke’s win adds another important seat for Republicans in Washington, D.C., as victories in the White House and Senate will allow the party to pass much of its agenda without bipartisan support. As of Wednesday morning, control over the House of Representatives is still up for grabs.

On Tuesday night, while Zinke waited for results with supporters at Grouse Mountain Lodge in Whitefish, Tranel partied with her team at the Union Bar & Grill in Missoula.

Democratic candidate for Montana's 1st congressional district Monica Tranel speaks to supporters during an election night watch party at Union Club Bar & Grill in Missoula Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (James Dobson/Missoula Current)

Tranel arrived at the event around 30 minutes after polls closed. After making her way through the crowd of cheering supporters, she thanked everyone for their hard campaign work and urged people to be patient as last-minute voters cast their ballots.

“Until that last vote is cast and counted,” Tranel said. “We know nothing.”

She rallied with her team until 10 p.m. and left the bar to spend time with her family.

Both campaigns focused on issues facing many Montanans, the affordable housing crisis, rising costs of food, threats to public lands and access to reproductive care. In political ads and campaign stops, Zinke and Tranel blamed each other’s parties for causing the problems.

“Montanans are hurting because the failed Democrat policies that have driven high inflation, low workforce participation, and high interest rates,” Zinke wrote on X. “Montana made it clear that enough is enough.”

Questions for comment by the Tranel campaign went unreturned Wednesday morning. It’s unclear at this time when Tranel will concede the race.