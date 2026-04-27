Martin Kidstdon

(Missoula Current) Missoula County commissioners last week approved a request to amend the county's growth policy and rezone a parcel of vacant land off Highway 93 south of the city.

Buckhouse Shoptown LLC submitted the request and plans to build a dry shop and heated storage facility on a small portion of its 83-acre property. Shoptown also plans to record an easement off the highway to enhance and preserve public access to the Bitterroot River.

The property is located north of Highway 93 just past Buckhouse Bridge.

“We're not here to try to maximize profit,” said property owner Jason Rice. “We've got to do the best for the environment, public safety and health, but we also need to do economic development. This property is sitting as weeds and we ought to be able to do something with it.”

Approved changes to the county's land use map assigned around 8 acres of the property as commercial center and 11 acres as open resource and recreation. More than 50 acres will be held as agriculture.

While the county can't dictate what comes of a zoning change, commissioners did express concern that labeling some of the property as a commercial center could open it to “scary” uses if the property were to change hands once the zoning had been changed.

Those uses include mini storage, gas stations and liquor stores or casinos, among others.

“My least favorite land uses are mini storage and gas stations,” said Commissioner Dave Strohmaier. “I will be sorely disappointed if that's the case. But I think the proposal is in better alignment with the growth policy and land-use designations than what we have today.”

The consolidated planning board voted 4-2 earlier this month to recommendation the county deny the amendments. The county's planning department did as well.

Their concerns included traffic speed on Highway 93, high groundwater and potential flooding. Portions of the property sit within the 100- and 500-year floodplain. However, the portion eyed for development sits above the floodplain.

“We don't think it's appropriate based on a number of factors,” said county planner Izzy Varley “The property has a ton of limitations to it. This isn't a great place to develop to start with. You're never going to get sewer or water there.”

However, commissioners said many of those issues could be addressed – if they become issues at all. Other agencies, including the Montana Department of Transportation and the Department of Environmental Quality have oversight when it comes to highway speed and access, and sanitation and water quality.

Without a zoning change, other uses could land on the property – uses that county officials said could be far worse than what Buckhouse Shoptown is planning.

“They could be built out today in a way that clearly isn't going to be realizing the goals of the growth policy,” said Strohmaier. “The proposed zoning I see as being not perfect, but more in alignment with the intent of the growth policy.”

Commissioner Juanita Vero agreed.

“Something has to happen to this area,” she said. “This is such a unique project and small enough that there's a way this can be done correctly.”