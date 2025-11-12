Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) A zoning change requested for three parcels on Reserve Street would better adhere to the city's new Land Use Plan and allow for a wider range of uses, city planners said on Wednesday.

The properties, located in the 1000 block of Reserve Street, currently include several structures. The lots are zoned for business mixed-use, similar to a number of adjacent properties.

But none of them adhere to the city's new Land Use Plan, said planner Jon Sand.

“The requested zoning complies with the Land Use Plan recommendation for urban, limited mixed-use for the area, and provides a broad range of uses within civic, commercial and limited industrial classifications,” said Sand, suggesting that future redevelopment plans may include automotive repair.

The requested zoning also provides for housing, if the developer chose to pursue it, Sand said.

“With the current zoning, 25 dwelling units would be permitted if residential use was pursued,” said Sand. “With the proposed zoning, 50 dwelling units would be permitted, assuming all other planning, engineering and building standards and regulations are met.”

Under the requested zoning, the building height would also be reduced from 50 feet to 40 feet. Future redevelopment must connect to city water and sewer.

The proposed zoning change would also permit other uses including services, hotels, car washes, civic and vehicle repair, “which is the intended use of this site per the application,” Sand said.

The city can only approve or deny the zoning request based on its merit and not approve it subject to redevelopment plans. City Council will consider the issue on Monday, November 17.