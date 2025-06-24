Downtown alley vacation approved ahead of housing construction

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) While a proposed development off Higgins Avenue isn't set in stone, the Missoula City Council on Monday agreed to vacate a short alley to accommodate a future project.

In exchange for the alley vacation, Waypointe Homes will contribute $126,000 to the city's Affordable Housing Trust Fund, or the equivalent of $45 per square foot of vacated alleyway.

“The calculation was based on the appraisal that was received and is aligned with other appraisals we've received in the area,” said City Attorney Ryan Sudbury. “I don't think there's a strict proposal of what they're doing yet. Because the project could be years in the future, we could use the dollars in the Affordable Housing Trust Fund now.”

Alley vacation. Alley vacation. loading...

While details of the project remain scarce, Waypointe Homes LP is looking to build a multi-story, mixed-use building on Myrtle Street along 4th Street West. As proposed, it would include a blend of housing with ground-floor retail.

The retail would maintain existing businesses opportunities on the property while bringing housing to the downtown district.

“They have plans to construct a multi-story, mixed-use residential and commercial space,” said city planner Bert Smead. “There's significant public benefit, and this will result in additional housing that's needed in Missoula.”

The development would also meet the goals set out for the Hip Strip in the Downtown Master Plan, which looks to move the district toward a “more complete urban neighborhood.”

The city also has approved changes to Higgins Avenue from four travel lanes to two with a dedicated center turn lane. That was also called out in the master plan.

The alley vacation received unanimous support from council members.

“If this (development) is something that happens, that would be great. There are different plans for the whole future of this area,” said council member Gwen Jones. “I'm glad to get some money into the Affordable Housing Trust Fund. It's time to move forward and improve that area.”

The vision set out for the Hip Strip in Downtown Master Plan. The vision set out for the Hip Strip in Downtown Master Plan. loading...