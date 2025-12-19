Missoula launches year-round, nonstop service to Chicago

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) Travelers to and from Missoula gained another eastern connection on Thursday when American Airlines launched year-round, nonstop service to Chicago O'Hare.

The new route, announced in June, was secured using a regional air service improvement initiative. It expands travel options for residents and visitors while strengthening Missoula’s access to national and global markets, airport officials said.

“Year-round nonstop service to Chicago is a major milestone for Missoula and the region we serve,” said Brian Ellestad, director of Missoula Montana Airport. “This route gives travelers more choice and flexibility, linking our community to destinations across the country and around the world.”

While Missoula has enjoyed seasonal service to Chicago, the new American flight gives travelers more choices, including faster access to key destinations across the East Coast, Southeast, and international markets. The route creates a new gateway for both leisure and business travelers, offering improved schedule flexibility and opening one-stop connections to more than 150 global destinations through American’s Chicago hub.

The new Chicago service complements American’s existing Dallas–Fort Worth flights from Missoula. That service was also launched using the air service improvement initiative and local fundraising.

New new route will benefit the local economy, according to Barbara Neilan, executive director of Destination Missoula and Tourism Business Improvement District.

“Having year-round flights to Chicago not only helps with the affordability of travel, but it will attract more visitors, benefit economic development and make travel more convenient through increased connectivity,” Neilan said. “This route opens the door to improved access from key East Coast and Southeast destinations, making it easier than ever for travelers to experience Missoula.”

Grant Kier, CEO and President of the Missoula Economic Partnership, said the Chicago route may also boost Missoula’s economic competitiveness by expanding market access for local businesses and making the region more attractive for corporate investment.

Year-round connectivity to a major hub like Chicago supports business growth, fosters community development, and strengthens the local economy, he said.

“More affordable year-round access to eastern destinations benefits the people and businesses that make Missoula home and strengthens our role as an economic hub,” said Kier.