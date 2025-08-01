Anaconda bar shooting leaves 4 dead, suspect at large

(Missoula Current) A 45-year-old Anaconda man allegedly shot and killed several people at a local bar, launching an ongoing manhunt involving multiple law enforcement agencies.

At roughly 10:30 a.m., local officials responded to “multiple fatalities” at the Owl Bar, located on E. 3rd Street. They identified the shooter as Michael Brown, who is allegedly driving a white Ford-F150 pickup.

The Montana Division of Criminal Information said the incident left four people dead.

"An active shooter recently escaped the Owl Bar and is currently being pursued by law enforcement,” the Anaconda Leader posted on Facebook. “We are on lockdown until the shooter has been caught."

Owl Bar. (Google Earth)

Granite County officials said they had cleared Brown's house in Anaconda, though he was still at large as of 2:30 p.m.

Gov. Greg Gianforte in a statement said, “I'm closely monitoring the situation involving an active shooter in Anaconda. Please join Susan and me in praying for the victims, their loved ones, and the brave law enforcement officers responding to this tragedy."

The Federal Alcohol, Tabacco and Firearms is also involved in the investigation.

Brown is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. His Montana license plate is DTY493.

Officials consider him “armed and extremely dangerous.”