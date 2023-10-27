Andy Grammer brings good vibes to Missoula in second show

William Munoz

(Missoula Current) As the lights in the Wilma Theater went down, the energy in the crowd was only matched by Andy Grammer, who took the stage in his second Missoula concert.

Besides being a multi-platinum and Emmy award-winning artist, Grammer is known for his philanthropic work, which includes Claire's Place Foundation for Cystic Fibrosis Support and Big Brother Big Sisters of America.

The song 'Good to Be Alive (Hallelujah)' speaks of how life's trials can and do get one down. But we can pull out of despair with help from others around us.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Grammer said that “My ultimate goal is to try to be real. It just so happens that I’m usually more happy than sad when I’m writing. And in general, I think that life is pretty great, and it’s cool to be here, so that comes through in my music.”

Wednesday's concert was supposed to be opened by Patrick Martin, but he got sick. At the last minute, Teddy Obot, who is Grammer's keyboardist, stepped in and played a great solo set of his songs, all syncopated rhythms from his Nigerian background.

The Wilma crowd was treated to an exceptional performance of the Norah Jones' song 'Don't Know Why,' when Grammer and the rest of the band joined Obot on stage.

This was Grammer's second trip to Montana, having performed at the Kettlehouse Amphitheater in the summer of 2022 with Fitz and the Tantrums. I suspect we'll see more of him in the coming months.

Next up for the Wilma is The Rocky Horror Show in time for Halloween, followed by the Electric Dance Atmosphere.

Concert Photos

Andy Grammer and Teddy Obot at The Wilma in Missoula. (WIlliam Munoz/Missoula Curren) Andy Grammer and Teddy Obot at The Wilma in Missoula. (WIlliam Munoz/Missoula Curren) loading...

Andy Grammer concert at The Wilma. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Andy Grammer concert at The Wilma. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

Fans wait in line at The Wilma before the Andy Grammer concert. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Fans wait in line at The Wilma before the Andy Grammer concert. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

