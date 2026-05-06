Bear and wolf battle over Yellowstone dinner

Ace Sauerwein

Yellowstone National Park is nature's Thunderdome from the Mad Max series. It's a full-on fight to the death among America's greatest beasts, like the grizzly bear or the wolf.

Speaking of nature's gladiators, I stumbled across this epic video of a bear and a wolf fighting over their dinner, and said, "I have to post about this."

It crossed my mind that it may be AI, but it looks legit to me. No one in the comments was arguing that it was fabricated either, so I'm going to assume this is real until I am told there's egg all over my face.

Anyway, the sounds of this encounter are freakin' awesome. I assume the bear is saying something along the lines of "HEY, PUNK. GET YOUR OWN STINKIN' MEAL. THIS HERE IS MINE."

That being said, I am easy to impress. If you show me a "nature is metal" wildlife fight, then I'm all in. These fights are intense and ferocious, but also elegant, and there is something beautiful about them.

It's also nice to watch an animal-on-animal fight instead of some dumb touron trying to get up close to an animal.