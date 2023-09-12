Burns St. Bistro to close; second local eatery in two weeks

(Missoula Current) For the second time in as many weeks, another Missoula eatery announced its plans to close.

On Monday via social media, the Burns St. Bistro said it will close its doors for good in October, ending roughly 12 years of operation. It joins the Catalyst Cafe, which announced its plans to close last week.

“We want to especially thank all of our current and former staff for making the legend of BSB what it is today, for working in a warehouse that pretends at being a kitchen, for routinely cleaning the sex toys off of our patio, for creating an inclusive, fun, and inviting space for all to enjoy,” the business stated in its announcement. “You will be missed.”

The bistro, located in the Westside neighborhood, first opened in 2011 and became a popular local option. While it plans to close its restaurant location, the business said it would continue catering into next year.

“We've seen a lot of changes in Missoula and the Missoula culinary landscape (street tacos!),” the business stated. “We are happy to have shared many a meal and questionable idea with our community.”

Last week, the Catalyst Cafe in downtown Missoula also said it would close. That business had operated from the Florence for more than three decades, the last 13 under new ownership.