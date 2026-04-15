City confirms 12 new firefighters using funding from safety levy

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) The City of Missoula on Wednesday confirmed six new police officers and 12 new firefighters, the latter part of an effort to staff up a new fire station.

Missoula Fire Chief Lonnie Rash said the new firefighters completed an intensive fire academy lasting more than five weeks. The academy covers everything from fire suppression to vehicle extractions, and rescue specialties including water and ice.

“We actually have 12 members who completed their probationary period, as well as four captains,” Rash said. “This is the second group hired by the fire levy funding, offset by the SAFER grant.”

Voters in 2024 passed the fire levy, which generates up to $7 million annually to support growth within the department. The funding will help the department build a sixth fire station and provide the fire company needed to staff it.

The funding is partially offset by the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant, Rash said. The city confirmed nine new firefighters under similar funding methods in January.

“The levy was a lot of work by a lot of you're peers in your unions, along with a lot of community members believing in what you do and what the fire department does,” City Council member Mike Nugent told the new hires. “I appreciate the way you chose to represent us.”

The city also confirmed six new police officers on Wednesday. The officers have completed their probationary period, along with the Law Enforcement Academy and a six-week advanced academy taught by the Missoula Police Department, along with other training requirements.