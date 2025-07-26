Climate Connections: Summer solidarity, sun and smoke

Amy Cilimburg

I had planned to write about our summer sun and new opportunities to stay healthy when wildfire smoke obscures our wonderful clear skies – keep reading, I’ll get there. But first, this international news is too exciting not to share—momentous shifts can happen!

With all the crazy news you may not have heard that on July 23, in a landmark decision, the United Nations International Court of Justice (ICJ), the world’s highest court, ruled that nation states must prevent harm to the climate system and that this is a basic human right!

The Guardian notes that the unanimous opinion “…says that a state’s failure to take appropriate action to protect the climate system from greenhouse gas emissions, including through the production and consumption of fossil fuels, the granting of fossil fuel exploration licences or the provision of fossil fuel subsidies, ‘may constitute an international wrongful act which is attributable to that state’.” The ruling could not have been any stronger, and it has big implications.

This is a case imagined and brought forth by young leaders from Pacific Island Nations, particularly Vanuatu, who understood these climate injustices and sought a bold and creative path to keep their hopes alive.

Human rights lawyer Julian Aguan who argued the case wrote on LinkedIn: “…suffice it to say it is a brand new day. Business as usual is over. A new era of climate accountability is upon us. I never could have dreamed of such a game-changing outcome five years ago, when we first embarked on this journey.“

So amidst all the turmoil in our country, I am grateful for young people across the globe and for clear-eyed judges. We’ve experienced this in Held v Montana, and each victory builds the scaffolding for more.

We stand in solidarity, and the future is just a little brighter this week.

And closer to home, today the sun shines bright, and I’m grateful that the first half of our summer has seen clear skies. We’ve had heat, though not like so much of the world. We’ve had clean air with no wildfire smoke, in contrast to those to the east of us. And we’ve had plenty of sun, sending me seeking shade, trees, and water.

So before I return to the fire smoke that we may likely see in our summer’s second half, let’s celebrate the sun and its gifts. And a critical gift to us, is that our sun drives affordable clean energy solar systems.

As you’ll hear from us often in the next few months, now is the time to GO SOLAR if you can swing it. The 30% tax incentive will end on December 31, 2025, thanks to the GOP reconciliation bill, so there’s no time to lose. If you’re a homeowner who can finance a system through a loan or pay cash, now is the time – find a local installer and make a plan. The safest way to ensure your project will qualify for the tax credit is to have it “placed in service” before the end of 2025, which although vague, is thought to mean when your system is ready to be connected to the grid.

At Climate Smart we have helpful resources including a solar webinar recording here, all to provide you with what you need to get started. Need more inspiration? Check out our friend Bill McKibben’s recent piece Up On the Roof. Capturing free electrons from the sun makes our world brighter.

Yet we know the sun is likely to be obscured this summer. This July 25 Montana Free Press report, notes that Montana’s fire season historically kicks up in late July and August, and anticipated hot, dry weather contributes to fire concerns. And where there is fire, we have smoke.

In our July 15 opinion piece, my colleagues and I shared ideas for staying healthy when wildfire smoke rolls in. We admit to being increasingly concerned about the health risks from breathing smoke. This recent Inside Climate News article describes a growing body of research that shows the cascading health impacts of wildfire smoke: As Politicians Quarrel Over Wildfire Smoke, Research on Its Health Impacts Piles Up and is worth a read.

In response and over the last decade(!) of efforts to increase opportunities for residents to stay healthy when wildfire smoke rolls in, we have something new to offer this year: Clean Air Centers!

In partnership with Missoula Public Health and with support from the Montana Dept of Health and Human Services and the EPA, we have established Clean Air Centers, places of respite where you can get out of your house, relax indoors, and find resources about the risks of wildfire smoke and what actions you can take to reduce your exposure. Each Clean Air Center has an indoor air quality sensor and has the necessary filtration systems to ensure the indoor air is healthy.

The Clean Air Centers in Missoula are located at the Seeley Lake Public Library, the Lolo Public Library, the Missoula Senior Center, and the Missoula Public Library. DPHHS and Climate Smart Missoula have also established Clean Air Centers in Ravalli County and you can learn more about all seven here.

So as we navigate through another Montana summer in these chaotic times, let’s stay in solidarity with those fighting for a thriving future for all, let’s celebrate the sun, keep each other healthy if smoke obscures the sun, and let’s stay connected.

Amy Cilimburg is the executive director at Climate Smart Missoula. Climate Smart Missoula brings this Climate Connections column to you twice per month. Learn more about our work, support our efforts, and sign up for our e-newsletter at missoulaclimate.org.