Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) The number of stalking cases reported to the Missoula Police Department has increased in each of the last three years while felony cases of partner and family-member assault continue to fluctuate, reaching nearly 90 incidents in 2025.

A parade of experts in domestic violence continued their presentations to the Missoula City Council on Wednesday, covering everything from the psychology of trauma to the successes and shortcomings of the criminal justice system.

“We've made significant and important progress in how we respond to domestic violence, both as a society and within the criminal justice system,” said Missoula County Attorney Matt Jennings. “But we inherited an institution that was never really designed to deal with the complexities of interpersonal violence.”

Jennings said the American justice system was born from English common law where a husband could use violence against his spouse. Not until 1871 did Alabama become the first state to prohibit physical spousal abuse, but even there the language was antiquated.

“A wrong which may be drawn through the wedding ring is not now deemed necessary to teach the wife her duty and subjection to the husband. The wife is not to be considered a husband's slave, and a privilege ancient though it be, to beat her with a stick, to pull her hair, choke her, spit in her face, kick her about the floor, or to inflict upon her like indignities is not now acknowledged by law.”

“That was the very first time in American jurisprudence where a court or legal system recognized that a husband cannot beat his wife,” Jennings said, adding that South Dakota and Nebraska became the first states to criminalize marital rape, but not until 1975.

It wasn't banned nationally until 1993. Congress passed the Violence Against Women's Act the following year.

“Domestic violence cannot be separated from its historical roots,” Jennings said. “Today, it remains pervasive in our society and in this community itself. It effects every socioeconomic group, every educational background, every neighborhood and every type of person.”

An evolving system

Nationally, one in three women report abuse in their lifetime. For women of color, it's nearly two in three. And while the system is improving, Jennings said it still has shortcomings.

Intervention and prevention efforts – including offender accountability – has improved in recent years. But supporting a victim with resources and advocacy, and addressing wider social issues like affordable childcare and stability, remain challenging.

“These are community problems,” said Jennings.

Missoula County Attorney Matt Jennings. (Screenshot) Missoula County Attorney Matt Jennings. (Screenshot)

In Missoula, reported incidents of sexual and domestic violence are higher than in comparable cities. While that may be a shocking statement, Jennings said, it suggests improvements in the local system where a victim is encouraged to report to law enforcement and supported in the legal proceedings that often follow.

“Sometimes increased reporting signifies progress in our system,” he said. “The way we treat victims today is significantly better than it was decades ago, but there is a lot of room for improvement.”

Jennings said the system – improved though it is – wasn't designed to deal with the complexities of interpersonal violence. In many cases, it still focuses on the offender, not the victim, and the resources often go to the offender and not the victim.

Court procedures also remain antiquated, Jennings added.

“If you learned some of the rules of evidence we deal with in a courtroom, you would be shocked in that we can't present a full picture of what happens in a relationship to a jury,” he said. “The process, we recognize, can absolutely retraumatize victims.”

Angie Robertson-Bakken, Assistant Missoula City Attorney for Prosecution, offered a similar take on what she described as “complex evidentiary rules.”

“It's very difficult for us to get in relationship history. But in reasonable apprehension cases in particular, we do have a couple rules to our advantage where we can get in some of that history,” she said. “It's important to get that in so juries have a better grasp of why the victim's level of apprehension in that moment was at the level that it was. Without that background information, the jury isn't going to understand.”

More resources

Not too long ago, experts said, most police officers and prosecutors were men with little training or experience in domestic violence and trauma.

But today, officers are more diverse and are highly trained in issues of victim safety, conducting trauma-informed interviews, assessing lethality and connecting a victim to services.

“The importance of getting that historical context in an abusive relationship is so important, not just for the investigation, but for the prosecution as well,” said Nate Griesse, a detective with the Missoula Police Department. “Missoula has come a tremendously long way in regard to our response to domestic violence. It's become a gold standard in our state.”

The Missoula County Attorney's Office also has evolved. It now includes a Special Victims Unit comprised of 16 members who focus primarily on domestic violence and sexual assault.

Incidents of stalking and partner-family member assault in Missoula from 2023 to 2025. Incidents of stalking and partner-family member assault in Missoula from 2023 to 2025.

The office also has directed growing resources toward its response to domestic violence. It includes pre-trial supervision, monitoring for drug and alcohol use, and GPS tracking to ensure an abuser stays away from the victim.

But Jennings acknowledged that each case can have varied outcomes as it navigates the justice system.

“A victim's and offender's journey through the criminal justice system can vary wildly,” he said. “For some, it transforms their lives for the better and gets them into a safe spot. For some, the offender gets rehabilitated and learns to live in a healthy relationship. But for some, it exacerbates the trauma of the victim and empowers the offender even more.”

Griesse, who specializes in strangulation cases and teaches domestic violence at the Montana Law Enforcement Academy, said the Missoula Police Department didn't have investigators trained on the issue a few short years ago.

“We know what we know, but when we know more, we have to do more,” he said.