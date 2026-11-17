Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) Plans to kick off a major overhaul of downtown Missoula's transportation grid aren't likely to begin this year as planned, city officials said this week.

The Downtown Safety, Access and Mobility project continues to face challenges around costs. Federal funding secured by the city several years ago is no longer enough to complete the project's core elements.

“It continues to be evident that additional funding will be necessary in order to meet just the requirements of the grant agreement,” MRA Director Ellen Buchanan wrote in a city memo. “Additional funding from MRA will be requested as a component of that.”

The city applied for and received a $24 million federal grant in 2023 to fund the project, which seeks to address traffic flow and safety, install bicycle facilities and optimize more than 20 traffic lights.

After receiving the federal grant, the City Council authorized an agreement with the Federal Highway Administration outlining the project's scope.

At the time, the city's consulting team said the project's elements reflected the needs and desires of various user groups. Over the past two years, the project team has worked to balance those needs while working to keep costs on track.

But as costs continued to climb, city officials in April said they were forced to eliminate, defer or pare back a number of project elements until a later time. In the spring, the project needed an additional $3 million to $5 million to complete the work.

As of November, the project is still facing a budget shortfall and the work has been further delayed. Buchanan said, “the Project Leadership Team continues to work with our Project Management Team … to try to get pricing to a manageable level.”

To help bridge the funding gap, Buchanan added that tax increment financing will likely play a role. But any request for TIF funding won't come before MRA's Board of Commissioners until early 2027.

“Construction will not be possible this fall as had been hoped,” Buchanan said. “If we can identify adequate funding to proceed with the improvements, it is likely that some construction may be able to begin in the fall of 2027. The teams are working diligently to provide a phasing schedule that can be shared with the businesses, property owners and the public as soon as possible.”

To address costs, plans for raised bike lanes on Higgins Avenue have been dropped from the project, city officials said in April. Instead, the bike lanes will be placed at street level. The width of the Riverfront Trail was also reduced due engineering challenges and related costs.

Other items have been deferred including some trail extensions, lighting and certain pedestrian facilities on Front and Main streets. Many of those elements could be completed at a later date.

“We had a lot of work to do to reduce our project costs and minimize our impacts to downtown, while also adhering to the grant agreement,” Meagan McMeekin, the city's senior project manager, said earlier this year. “We may need to bring additional money into the project to meet the needs of downtown. We don't truly know where we are with costs until we can bid this out.”

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