Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) Several development proposals made their City Council debut on Wednesday, including the rezoning of a parcel on Brooks Street and another related to a subdivision planned in East Missoula.

The Aspire Subdivision, planned by DeNova Homes, is proposed on 35 acres in East Missoula. The property is located between the interstate and Clark Fork River and bounded to the west by existing housing.

Brian Throckmorton, a project representative with 406 Engineering, said that project has been more than three years in the making. At the request of area residents, it has been downsized from an original 11 units per acre to roughly seven units per acre.

“That's right in the middle of what the growth policy asks,” Throckmorton said. “We focused on a variety of housing types – we've heard that from City Council before. We're looking at housing types from row-housing and multi-dwelling, to smaller single-family and larger single-family homes.”

The owners of the property have asked to be annexed into the city and rezoned for residential use. The proposal calls for 182 lots with around 250 housing units. It also would include city services and two new parks of more than 4 acres.

Providing smaller lots sizes and a range of housing types could make some units more affordable, Throckmorton said.

“New housing isn't truly affordable. We're trying to create a smaller house on a smaller footprint to try and reduce that cost and make the most affordable new housing we can create,” Throckmorton said.

Members of the City Council have yet to weigh in on the project, though city planners have recommended it be approved with nearly three-dozen conditions. The Consolidated Planning Board recommended denial, however, and Missoula County offered mixed recommendations in a letter to the city.

“We generally support the need for housing and recognize infill development such as this proposal, which takes advantage of existing infrastructure, is preferable to development on the fringe,” the county wrote. “However, we also recognize infill development can be especially challenging when it’s nestled in an existing neighborhood or community that has some existing infrastructure challenges and is experiencing a lot of change.”

Along with the subdivision, the city will consider a zoning change to a parcel located at Brooks Street and McDonald Avenue. The proposal, which is seeking more intensive commercial zoning, was recommended for approval by the planning board.

While the developers haven't specified their plans for the property, the zoning change would allow up to 14 housing units and a building 65 feet in height. Like the subdivision, area residents have opposed the request.

“We've been living in that area for 15 years,” resident Dawn Clark told members of the Planning Board. “Developing that area as proposed would only promote chaos.”

The City Council will consider both projects this month.