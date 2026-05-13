NW Energy: Montana customers come first, today and tomorrow

Jason Merkel and Bleau LaFave

Montanans depend on safe, reliable energy every day and meeting those needs — now and into the future — requires thoughtful planning and strong resources. As energy demand grows and infrastructure needs increase, NorthWestern Energy’s proposed merger with Black Hills Corp. is about being better prepared so we can meet future energy needs, maintain reliability and continue delivering the service customers count on.

Recent commentary has raised questions about the purpose of this merger, particularly related to data centers. It’s important to be clear: this merger is not about large new energy users. It is about strengthening the enterprise that supports our local energy company so it can better serve customers across Montana — today and in the decades ahead.

Separate from the merger is a different issue: how Montana should serve large new energy users. NorthWestern Energy submitted a proposed Large New Load Tariff Rule to the Montana Public Service Commission to consider how a solution that is right for this state should be put in place.

Montanans deserve clear, accurate information about these important but separate issues— not commentary that blurs the facts or exploits fears.

The proposed Large New Load Tariff Rule is designed to protect existing customers and support responsible economic growth.

First and foremost, it protects customers. The framework is built on a clear principle — new large-load customers must pay the cost of serving their energy needs. That includes the cost of generation, transmission, and local infrastructure required to serve them. It also includes minimum demand and energy requirements to ensure those investments are used, financial assurances to guarantee payment, and provisions that require large-load customers to cover costs if they reduce usage or leave early.

These safeguards are not incidental — they are the core of the proposal. They are designed specifically to prevent cost shifting, so that existing customers don’t subsidize new, energy-intensive users.

The proposed tariff rule also requires upfront studies and formal service agreements before any new large load is connected. This ensures infrastructure needs, system impacts and long-term costs are fully understood before commitments are made. It replaces uncertainty with a structured, transparent process and keeps energy service reliability for existing customers at the forefront.

At the same time, the proposed tariff rule supports economic growth in a way that aligns with Montana’s interests. Investments that new large customers can bring to Montana’s energy system should be a benefit to all customers.

That balance matters.

The Montana Public Service Commission will evaluate the tariff rule, consider stakeholder input and determine whether it meets the standards for fairness, reliability and customer protection.

The merger is a separate question.

The merger is about building a stronger company to serve Montana for the long term. Our energy system must perform through extreme weather, growing demand and evolving needs. Strengthening the organization helps ensure long-term investments can be made responsibly and efficiently — supporting reliability, helping keep energy affordable and ensuring homes stay warm and the lights stay on.

The Montana Public Service Commission will continue to oversee rates, reliability and customer protections in Montana. That does not change. Any future rate adjustments must go through the transparent, public Montana Public Service Commission review process.

Our more than 1,350 Montana employees live, work and raise their families in the communities we serve. They understand what reliable energy service means in everyday life, and that local commitment remains at the core of how we operate. They are and will remain the heart of NorthWestern Energy and the foundation of our ongoing commitment to Montana’s communities. We are proud to serve Montana and will continue to serve with the same dedication as part of the new company.

These are important discussions. They should be grounded in facts.

Our commitment is straightforward: protect customers, support responsible growth and ensure Montana’s energy system is ready for the future.

Jason Merkel is president of operations at NorthWestern Energy. Bleau LaFave is vice president of planning, development and asset management for NorthWestern Energy.