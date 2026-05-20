EV charging and smooth operating win city, Mountain Line, awards

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) Electric charging and smooth operating earned the City of Missoula and Mountain Line separate awards this week as both entities transition to emerging technologies.

The national Smart Charging program awarded the city a Silver Community designation, recognizing the city's push to support and expand electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

The new designation marks a step forward from the city's Bronze recognition in 2025 and reflects recent policy updates that make it easier to develop and access EV charging across the community, the city said.

“This recognition highlights how land-use policy can directly support community access to EV charging,” Devin Filicicchia, a city transportation planner, said in the statement. “The Unified Development Code created a more flexible and predictable framework for charging infrastructure, helping reduce barriers for future public and private investment while supporting broader transportation and sustainability goals.”

Under the new UDC, adopted earlier this year, EV chargers were permitted as an accessory use to parking lots in all zoning districts by right. It also established standards for charging infrastructure and allows such uses in all commercial and industrial zoning districts.

The city also has adopted an Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan, setting out strategies to expand access to EV charging while integrating EV readiness into future planning efforts.

“The Charging Smart Silver designation recognizes communities that have taken additional steps to streamline development regulations, improve permitting practices, and support the expansion of accessible charging infrastructure,” the city said in a statement.

Mountain Line also earned accolades related to its own growth and evolution. The Community Transportation Association of America named the agency its 2026 Community Transportation System of the Year in the large system category.

The award recognizes the agency's achievements over the past year, one that saw Mountain Line continue moving toward full electrification while preparing to build a new $70 million operations and maintenance facility near the airport.