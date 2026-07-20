Gas prices leap higher across Montana in past week

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) Gas prices have shot up across Montana over the past few days, increasing as much as $0.22 in some counties.

Energy watchdogs attributed the sharp increase to ongoing conflict with Iran.

“Instability along the Strait of Hormuz is contributing to the increase at the pump,” said Aldo Vazquez, spokesperson for AAA Mountain West Group. “Crude oil prices have risen toward $80 per barrel, and those prices play a significant role in the prices consumers pay.”

On Monday, the national average for a gallon of gasoline rose to $4 while the average in Montana increased to $4.11. A week ago, the Montana average had fallen to $3.91.

In Missoula, the per-gallon average on Monday was $4.09 while in Bozeman it was $4.21.