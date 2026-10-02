Hospitality giant renews Glacier Park tram proposal

Laura Lundquist

(Missoula Current) A Colorado-based hospitality company is trying for a second time to build an aerial tramway near the west entrance to Glacier National Park, but this time, they’re proposing to operate year-round.

On Wednesday, the Flathead National Forest announced it had received a proposal to construct an aerial tramway from Hungry Horse to the top of Columbia Mountain. Denver-based Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality applied for the special-use authorization.

The Flathead Forest announcement said the Forest Service will evaluate the proposal to see if it meets public need and “whether the proponent has financial and technical ability to operate the proposed development.” If the Flathead Forest accepts the proposal, it will conduct an environmental analysis and allow public engagement.

“Pursuit is an established and valued partner in providing recreation opportunities on the Flathead National Forest and Glacier National Park for many years, as well as across the country and internationally. A tram to the top of Columbia Mountain was proposed a few years ago and we heard a lot of valuable public feedback,” said Flathead Forest Supervisor Anthony Botello in a press release.

Some of that feedback in 2023 was push-back.

The nonprofit Swan View Coalition submitted a Freedom of Information Act request to the Flathead Forest in 2023 regarding Pursuit’s first proposal. The documents acquired by Swan View Coalition showed the Flathead Forest rejected the proposal in 2023 because it does not comply with the Flathead Forest Plan’s intent for recreation in that roadless area to be “semi-primitive non-motorized.”

In addition, the Forest Service determined the proposal did not serve the public interest because people can have a similar experience at nearby Whitefish Mountain Resort. Pursuit owns Grouse Mountain Lodge in Whitefish.

It is notable in that Pursuit is making its second attempt at proposing this tram at a time when the Trump administration is poised to repeal the Roadless Rule, which would open up thousands of Forest Service acres, including Columbia Mountain, to roads or other development.

“This proposal should be summarily rejected by the Forest Service, as it was in 2023 after several years of deliberation,” said Swan View Coalition Chair Keith Hammer. “This tramway would further fragment wildlife habitat and (their) north-south travel, which is already fragmented by Highway 2, a railroad, and high human use of the Flathead River corridor. It will also destroy the views of that mountainside and river corridor.”

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality created a separate webpage to feature its proposal for the Glacier View Tram.

The base facilities, subject to Forest Service review, would occupy a Forest Service parcel on the south side of Highway 2. The parcel would house guest service and recreation facilities, a network connecting existing walking and hiking trails, a full-service restaurant and retail space, day-use parking, and an information center. From there, visitors would ascend more than 3,000 vertical feet in less than 6 minutes using one of two 100-passenger tram cabins. Located below the summit, the upper station would include the tram terminal as well as a small cafe and viewing area.

“We are excited to bring forward a proposal that would introduce a new and accessible way for visitors of all ages and abilities to enjoy the beautiful landscape of Glacier National Park and surrounding areas,” said David Barry, Pursuit president and chief executive officer, in a press release. “With a long history operating in some of the world’s most iconic destinations, we understand that proposing a new experience on national forest land carries a responsibility to the land, wildlife and the people who live and work here. We look forward to supporting the Forest Service’s review process as they evaluate our proposal.”

Based on its financial reports, Pursuit has “the financial and technical ability to operate the proposed development” as it continues to acquire more tourism businesses and facilities. Pursuit recently bought Tabacon Village in Costa Rica and Eagle Wing Tours on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada, according to Pursuit’s press release on its “record” second quarter 2026 results.

Pursuit already operates a tram that climbs 7,425 feet to the top of Whistler’s Mountain near Jasper in Alberta, Canada. Tickets cost $76 Canadian and up per adult. In its 2026 second quarter report, Pursuit listed its Jasper SkyTram and its Banff Gondola among its four growth investments that are expected to increase revenue.

“These projects are part of the company’s Vision 2030 strategy to deploy more than $300 million into high-returning organic growth investments in well-instrumented existing businesses that enhance the guest experience. The company expects to achieve an effective (earnings before taxes) multiple of less than 7x from these investments by 2030.”

Pursuit evolved out of The Dial Corporation - makers of Dial soap - of Pheonix, Arizona, in 1994. It also provided travel and leisure services, including cruises and travel tours, according to its 1994 annual report to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Pursuit now operates lodges near Denali and Kenai Fjords national parks in Alaska; the Glacier Park region; Waterton, Jasper and Banff, Canada; Reykjavik, Iceland; and Costa Rica. In and around Glacier National Park, Pursuit runs the Glacier Park Lodge and St. Mary Village in East Glacier, the Glacier Raft Company and a number of properties in West Glacier and Apgar, including Belton Chalet and Apgar Village Lodge and Cabins. Pursuit previously operated as Glacier Park, Inc.

The corporation joins some others who are seeking to use Montana's recreation and scenery to increase their revenue. Utah-based POWDR tried to convince the Flathead National Forest that they should be allowed to turn Holland Lake Lodge into a large resort until it ran into local opposition. The struggle continues over what Holland Lake Lodge’s special use permit should allow.

“This is a rich-get-richer scheme and the greed is already apparent,” Hammer said. “What will come next, more trails to connect with other trails, downhill mountain bike trails, maybe a downhill ski run or two? Once these rich guys get started, they’ll be wanting more from public taxpayers and public lands in order to increase their profits – just as has happened with the Holland Lake Lodge Special Use Permit with the public paying to enlarge the private lodge’s sewer system.”

Contact reporter Laura Lundquist at lundquist@missoulacurrent.com.