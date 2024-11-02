Laura Lundquist

(Missoula Current) Democratic candidates doing a final statewide push to get out the vote have garnered endorsements from a few famous people, including Glenn Close and Lily Gladstone.

On Saturday, Democratic candidates running for federal office and top state positions rallied together at noon in the Wilma Theater with about 200 enthusiastic supporters to encourage a final push to get voters to the polls. Each candidate was introduced to energetic applause before they gave a brief overview of what they hoped to do in office and how they differed from their opponents.

Moderator Raph Graybill, candidate for lieutenant governor, reminded the audience that only 80 hours remained until election day, but that was still enough time to talk a few more people into participating in the election process by voting.

“There was a time in 2006 when people thought, ‘You can never take out incumbent Republicans.’ And then a farmer from Big Sandy ran for the Senate, and by 3,000 votes, you put him over the top. You can do that again,” Graybill said.

The state candidates who spoke included Ryan Busse, candidate for governor; Jesse Mullen, candidate for Secretary of State; Ben Alke, candidate for Attorney General; John Repke, candidate for State Auditor; Shannon O’Brien, candidate for Office of Public Instruction Superintendent; and Erin Ferris-Olsen, candidate for Clerk of the Montana Supreme Court.

The federal candidates - Monica Tranel running for Congress in the Western District and Sen. Jon Tester - spoke toward the end of the hourlong event.

Tranel, whose sister, husband and daughters were in attendance, got somewhat emotional remembering her mother, who died on Sept. 30, driving two hours to the polling station in Ryegate to vote in Golden Valley County. When she returned home, Tranel’s father would ask who she voted for and Tranel’s mother would say, “None of your business.”

“She used to tell us that love is showing up,” Tranel said. “I have tried to live that value on the campaign trail. I’ve showed up to all the rural areas that have felt left behind.”

Tranel told the audience they still needed to encourage people to vote, because most of those who haven’t voted yet either haven’t made up their minds or feel like their vote doesn’t matter. Those people are disproportionately younger than 40 and a majority are women. They could decide the outcome.

After Tranel sat down and before Tester got up for his turn, Graybill announced a surprise guest. The name “Lily Gladstone” had barely left his lips when the audience erupted.

All the candidates stood and applauded as the 2023 Golden Globe award winner took the stage and stood beaming as the applause continued a bit longer. After tracing her Montana upbringing as a member of the Blackfeet Nation, Gladstone told the audience about the few encounters she’s had with Tester over the years, including going to the University of Montana with Tester’s son.

“As a reluctant public figure who cares greatly about the land and people that I come from, I am very hesitant to get involved with partisan politics. And Senator Tester is not the first politician who reached out to me, by a long shot,” Gladstone said. “Being an actor, being an artist in the state is not the easiest living to eke out. Missoula, which used to be such a bastion for artists, is now unaffordable for us. I do not recognize the Montana I grew up in in a lot of ways. Except for the people. Except for our land. And we need to keep it that way. Senator Tester is the only politician that I will turn out for.”

After exchanging hugs with Gladstone, Tester thanked her for remembering her roots and then thanked his wife Sharla. Then he went on to point out the differences between himself and Republican candidate Tim Sheehy, particularly related to public land, healthcare and abortion.

“He forgot how to tell the truth. I don’t know about you guys, but when I was growing up, the biggest thrashin’ I ever got was for lying,” Tester said. “Montanans expect somebody to look you in the eye and when you say something, they can take it to the bank. And when you give them a handshake, they know it’s a handshake. The issues are out there. We’re talking about public lands - keeping public hands in public hands. But he wants to give them away to his rich buddies. Ain’t gonna happen on my watch.”

The Democratic candidates started their joint tour of the state on Friday with rallies in Livingston and Bozeman, where actress Glenn Close made a surprise appearance in support of the Democrats, saying she would be out knocking on doors to get out the vote.

After the Missoula rally, the candidates headed for Arlee and Kalispell on Saturday, Stevensville and Bozeman again on Sunday and finally Great Falls, Helena and Butte on Monday. Polls open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday.