Proposed Grant Creek Crossing district clears planning board

(Missoula Current) A defunct gravel pit in one of Missoula's prime retail centers moved one step closer to redevelopment on Tuesday night after the Consolidated Planning Board recommended approval of the area's proposed plan.

Members of the board unanimously approved a Comprehensive Development Plan for the proposed Grant Creek Crossing Targeted Economic Development District, located off Interstate 90 and North Reserve.

The former gravel pit covers 84 acres and is largely surrounded by residential and commercial services. However, the area lacks the infrastructure needed for redevelopment, which could be addressed by creating the development district.

“It's an old gravel pit that's no longer active,” said Flanna Mclarty, the county's land and economic development specialist. “This whole area is a blank slate right now. They don't have water access right now, or wastewater access. There are no roads through the area. Significant improvements would have to be made to make this area developable.”

The county in the past few years has created Targeted Economic Development Districts (TEDDs) in other areas, most recently the Wye. The districts are similar to an urban renewal district in the city and are used to capture tax increment to invest in public infrastructure.

The county has already declared the property “infrastructure deficient,” saying it lacks transportation, water, wastewater, stormwater, broadband, workforce housing and utilities. If the county does create a new TEDD, the property would likely be served by city services, though the city cannot annex the area for at least 15 years.

“In the City of Missoula's wastewater and water master plans, the ability to provide services to this area is considered,” said county consultant Brad Archibald. “There are certain improvements that would be needed to those utilities, but it was considered as a possibility. It was considered in their master plan to eventually provide services to this area.”

Redevelopment interest

A portion of the property went on the market last year and was a listed as a build-to-suit joint venture, in which the development team was seeking potential partners. At the time, a conceptual site plan suggested a number of commercial or retail pads, along with multi-story housing.

However, county officials said it was still too soon to say what could land on the property if the TEDD were approved and services were provided.

“They're looking at a mixed-use development with potentially some residential,” said Andrew Hagemeier, director of Community and Economic Development. “The Comprehensive Development Plan identifies the uses that are appropriate for this TEDD district. They're waiting to see how this process unfolds before they start putting together a development package.”

McLarty said the property is already zoned as a commercial center and the development plan identifies a number of goals, including economic development and workforce housing. However, some concerns still linger, primarily over fire protection.

One member of the Missoula Rural Fire District on Wednesday said other TEDD's created by the county in the area have had a negative effect on the department.

“With five TEDDs within our fire district, we've definitely seen a demand increase that has not paid for itself in terms of our needs,” said Fire Chief Paul Finlay. “We're seeing negative impacts that way, in addition to our mill values increasing over the last valuation period. We're doing more with less.”

While members of the planning board offered a unanimous recommendation for the Grant Creek Crossing TEDD and the Comprehensive Development Plan, they urged the county to consider the potential impacts on emergency services.

“We need to take care of the first responders in the area” one board member said. “Hopefully the county commissioners can accommodate that somehow in the structure of this document.”