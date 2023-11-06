(Missoula Current) Head coach Bobby Hauck has won a lot of football games in his career as the head coach of Montana Grizzly football, including some iconic playoff games and epic rivalry battles.

Saturday night's 34-7 domination of No. 7 Sacramento State may not be at the very top the list, but it's very near the pinnacle of his now record 124 wins.

With the victory, Hauck became the Big Sky Conference's all-time winningest coach at 124-35, passing Northern Arizona's Jerome Sauers.

It also lifted the Griz to first place in the Big Sky Conference.

Game Day Photos

The Hellgate winds whip through Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday night. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) The Hellgate winds whip through Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday night. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

Griz cheer squad takes the field on Saturday night. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Griz cheer squad takes the field on Saturday night. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

Eli Gillman gets a block from AJ Forbes. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Eli Gillman gets a block from AJ Forbes. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

Alex Gubner nearly tackles Marcus Fulcher for a safety. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Alex Gubner nearly tackles Marcus Fulcher for a safety. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

Alex Gubner and Kale Edwards bring down Sac State QB Kaiden Bennett. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Alex Gubner and Kale Edwards bring down Sac State QB Kaiden Bennett. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

Aaron Fontes runs after catch. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Aaron Fontes runs after catch. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

Nick Ostmo rushes for a touchdown. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Nick Ostmo rushes for a touchdown. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

Saturday night crowd at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Saturday night crowd at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

Saturday night crowd at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Saturday night crowd at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

Saturday night crowd at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Saturday night crowd at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

Saturday night crowd at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Saturday night crowd at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

Saturday night crowd at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Saturday night crowd at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

Saturday night crowd at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Saturday night crowd at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

Saturday night crowd at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Saturday night crowd at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

Saturday night crowd at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Saturday night crowd at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...