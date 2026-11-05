GYE grizzly deaths prompt more concern about ESA changes

Laura Lundquist

(Missoula Current) After learning that a record number of grizzly bears died this year in the Yellowstone region, conservation groups are pushing the Trump administration to stop dismantling part of the Endangered Species Act.

Two weeks ago, the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team released its preliminary 2026 grizzly bear mortality data for the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, which showed that a record 81 bears have already died this year with two more months yet to go. That exceeds the previous record set in 2025 of 74 and the 72 bears whose deaths were recorded in 2024.

Two-thirds of the bears died because of human causes. Based upon reports of cattle depredation, agencies killed 25 bears and sent two cubs to a zoo, which is more than 50% above the yearly average of management removals. Another 10 bears were destroyed because they’d gotten food rewards - garbage, chicken feed, bird feed, pet food - and became habituated. Fifteen bear deaths remain under investigation.

Dan Thompson, Wyoming Game and Fish Department Large Carnivore supervisor, told Wyofile there was no cause for alarm because his agency hadn’t killed many female bears within the wilder central region of the GYE known as the “demographic monitoring area.”

“Literally one female had been killed in an agency action in the DMA,” Thompson told Wyofile last week. “I think that’s relevant because people think we’re just murdering bears left and right, but that’s not necessarily the case.”

Because grizzly population numbers depend primarily on female reproductive success, agencies track deaths of female bears as a representation of how well the population is doing instead of doing population counts. Sixteen of the bears that died in 2026 were known to be female. However, the sex of 24 bears, including those whose deaths are under investigation, is not known. But Thompson said the population isn’t in trouble because an estimated 300 cubs are born each year in the GYE.

But that didn’t assuage the worries of some wildlife advocates, especially in light of the Trump administration’s recent attempts to diminish the protections of the Endangered Species Act and its efforts to move some grizzly bear oversight to the states. This week, six organizations - WildEarth Guardians, Wyoming Wildlife Advocates, Western Watersheds Project, Wilderness Watch, Sierra Club and Earthjustice - said the high mortality of 2026 could worsen if the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service abdicates some of its responsibility for managing grizzly bears as a threatened species.

Under Section 4(d) of the Endangered Species Act, the Fish and Wildlife Service can issue a permit to agencies, businesses or organizations that allows the “take” - the harassment or killing - of a listed species as long as the amount of take doesn’t endanger the species population.

However, in July, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum announced a proposed change to the 4(d) rule that would allow the states of Montana, Wyoming and Idaho to influence how much grizzly bear take is allowed using a two-tiered system. Where bear populations aren’t doing well, trappers could still set wolf traps that could accidentally injure or kill grizzlies. Where populations are healthy, such as the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, any take could be allowed if conducted in accordance with federal and state laws and state memorandums of understanding.

The Fish and Wildlife Service is supposed to review the situation annually and could revoke Tier 2 status if the grizzly population in one area declines below objective or too many bears die in consecutive years. However, as recent court cases have demonstrated, the Fish and Wildlife Service sometimes acts at the whims of the current presidential administration so its review isn’t guaranteed.

The six organizations say “the rule would function as a backdoor delisting without the prerequisite findings that federal protections are no longer required to sustain the species.” Since announcing the proposal, the Trump administration has stated that it intends to immediately push for grizzly delisting after the rule is finalized.

“It is incredibly alarming that the administration is seeking new ways to harm or kill grizzly bears as the species faces three years of record mortality,” said Jenny Harbine, Earthjustice Northern Rockies Office attorney. “This is the absolute worst time to be caving to political pressure from Northern Rockies states that will do even more harm to the species if they take the reins. The Trump administration has already taken numerous actions that will further impair grizzly recovery, including rescinding the Roadless Rule and eliminating habitat protections under the ESA. Further eroding safeguards for bears would be incredibly shortsighted.”

The Trump administration hasn’t repealed the Roadless Rule yet but it’s expected soon. In addition, the administration has rolled out two efforts to increase the number of cattle on federal land, which has the potential to increase the amount of human-grizzly conflict and increase agency killing of grizzlies. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins issued an Oct. 5 directive to reopen unused grazing allotments and encourage ranchers to expand their herds on Forest Service grazing allotments. Meanwhile, Burgum signed an Oct. 27 Secretarial Order reinstating unused grazing allotments and opening additional land for grazing on lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management and the Fish and Wildlife Service.

In late October, Wildearth Guardians, Sierra Club and four other organizations represented by Earthjustice sued the Fish and Wildlife Service in Butte federal court over the agency’s proposal to change another part of the Section 4(d) rule. For more than three decades, the Fish and Wildlife Service has used a “Blanket 4(d) Rule” to give threatened species the same protection from take that is guaranteed to endangered species.

Now, the Trump administration has proposed to repeal the Blanket 4(d) Rule, which would require the Fish and Wildlife Service to develop separate take rules for each new threatened species, if they prohibit take at all. It wouldn’t apply to grizzly bears, which were listed in 1975, but the two-tiered change would.

“The alarming number of grizzly deaths in recent years shows the devastating toll of the Trump administration’s dismantling of land conservation measures throughout the Northern Rockies,” said Nick Gevock, Sierra Club Northern Rockies campaign strategist. “More motorized use and logging, along with putting livestock onto lands that were specifically closed to alleviate conflicts with grizzlies, has only led to more deaths. It further proves that with hostile states eager to drive the grizzly population down, now is no time to remove federal protections for this iconic species.”

Contact reporter Laura Lundquist at lundquist@missoulacurrent.com.