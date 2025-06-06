Hellgate High School on lockdown following reported threat

(Missoula Current) The Missoula Police Department responded to Hellgate High School on Friday morning following a reported threat overheard by a student while on campus.

The school was placed on lockdown as a result as officers assess the situation and nature of the threat.

“Currently, officers are actively investigating the nature of the threat and speaking with involved individuals,” the police department said in a statement. “There is a strong police presence at the school, and students and staff are being asked to remain in place as a precaution.”

As of 11:40 a.m., the department said it would provide additional information as it becomes available.

“Our presence at the school is a proactive response as we work to determine the credibility of the information reported,” the department added.