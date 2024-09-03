Hellgate student taken into custody over alleged firearm incident

(Missoula Current) Hellgate High School went into lockdown for a short time early Tuesday after a student was seen carrying an alleged firearm.

According to the Missoula Police Department, a student told a school resource officer that another student was carrying what appeared to be a firearm in the waistband of his pants.

Several police officers and other school resource officers arrived at the school and detained the 17-year-old male suspected of carrying the firearm.

“Upon initial investigation, it was determined that the object in question was a replica firearm, which was found in the student's backpack after officers obtained lawful consent,” the police department stated. “The replica firearm was subsequently seized by the police department.”

The lockdown was lifted shortly after. MPD said investigators will consult with the Missoula County Attorney's Office regarding any potential charges.

The name of the student was not released, though MPD said it was in contact with his parents.

“The Missoula Police Department wants to commend the students who reported the suspicious activity, highlighting their role in maintaining a safe school environment,” the department said. “The prompt actions of these students and the coordinated response by our officers ensured a quick and safe resolution to this incident.”