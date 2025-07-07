Flathead NF awards operating permit for Holland Lake Lodge

Laura Lundquist

(Missoula Current) The Flathead National Forest has awarded a 20-year special-use permit to the newest buyer of the Holland Lake Lodge.

On Thursday, the Flathead National Forest announced it had approved a basic operating plan for the Holland Land Lodge submitted by new Holland Lake Lodge owner Eric Jacobsen and has issued Jacobsen a special-use permit good for 20 years. The permit does not authorize any new activities or expansion of the existing facilities.

In October, Jacobsen signed a purchase agreement with former owner Christian Wohlfeil and then submitted an application for the special-use permit. Jacobsen told the Daily Montanan in October that he was only applying to have the permit put in his name as the lodge owner.

Flathead National Forest supervisor Anthony Botello had said he would consider the application using a categorical exclusion, which meant it wouldn’t go through the usual public process. The nonprofit group Save Holland Lake had asked for either an environmental assessment or environmental impact statement of the permit, general plan and any reconstruction.

In a July 3 press release, Botello said he had analyzed the proposed activities, and “the application met screening criteria.” Botello signed the decision memo in May, and the permit was granted on July 1.

“I am looking forward to Holland Lake Lodge beginning to provide a minimal range of recreation services and opportunities for the community in 2025. The lodge has historic value for the Forest, the community, and local economy, and has provided visitor access to the surrounding National Forest Lands for one hundred years,” Botello said in the release. “I am pleased to have reached this milestone with both the new owners and community to continue this opportunity into the future.”

Save Holland Lake was disappointed that Botello notified the public on the day before a long holiday weekend.

In his own release, Jacobsen said he must submit a new Master Development plan within five years, but the planning process hasn’t begun yet. He said he still needs to assess the property for deferred maintenance. In the meantime, he has hired Rebecca Ramsey, former Swan Valley Connections executive director, as his general manager.

“We are committed to operating with a deep respect for the land, the lake, and the people who hold this place dear. Our goal is simple: preserve what makes this place special, take care of what’s already here, and make sure it remains accessible as a memorable destination for all who would like to experience our unique brand of Montana hospitality,” Jacobsen said in his release.

One of the maintenance issues that must be dealt with is the wastewater treatment system. Waste from the Lodge and the Holland Lake Lodge campground has been pumped to two wastewater lagoons uphill, which were supposed to separate some of the waste and then disperse wastewater into the forest using sprinklers. But tears in the lagoon liners were discovered that were allowing wastewater to pollute the groundwater and potentially Holland Lake.

The Flathead Forest said it’s working with an engineering firm to determine repair options to restore the wastewater treatment system. Then it will conduct environmental analysis of the alternatives and request public comment. In the meantime, the Lodge may not be able to operate or may only offer limited recreation services, pending approval by the Forest Service.

Jacobsen said he plans to have enough of the maintenance completed to open the lodge in the fall for private bookings, including weddings, fundraisers and corporate and creative retreats. After that, the plan is to reopen to the public in 2026.

Another nonprofit group, Stewards of the Swan Valley, had tried to organize enough support to buy the lodge after POWDR, the Utah-based ski corporation, pulled out of their attempt to expand the lodge. But the Stewards weren’t able to beat Jacobsen, also of Utah, to the punch. On Friday, they emphasized that it was important to keep Holland Lake Lodge open to all.

“More than 7,000 Americans told the U.S. Forest Service that they want to keep the lodge the way it is and not expand it to a giant destination resort. The land and wastewater system won’t accommodate that. We hope the new owners will manage the lodge consistent with the vision and values expressed by locals and Americans at large,” said Grace Siloti, Stewards of the Swan Valley president, in a release.

