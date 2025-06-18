Household chemical disposal ready for hazardous waste

Kelsie Alling

For more than 30 years, the Missoula Water Quality District has hosted an annual “Haz Waste Days” event—giving residents a much-needed, and brief, opportunity to safely dispose of harmful household chemicals. While these two-day events help protect our health and environment, it became clear that they weren’t enough to keep up with Missoula’s growing needs.

Over the years, our community has expanded and awareness about hazardous waste has grown. Many residents found themselves hanging on to old gasoline, paint, pesticides, and other toxic materials, often unsure of how or where to safely get rid of them.

In 2015, the Water Quality District began exploring a more permanent solution. By 2019, a partnership with Home ReSource was underway, and in 2022, a formal proposal was launched. Fast forward to 2024, and after years of planning and collaboration, Missoula’s first year-round Household Chemical Disposal Facility has officially opened to the public.

Tucked just behind Home ReSource at 1515 Wyoming Street, the facility was designed to meet rigorous fire and safety standards for storing flammable, corrosive, and otherwise dangerous materials. Its purpose is simple: to give Missoulians a safe, sustainable, and easy way to dispose of household hazardous waste—no need to wait for a once-a-year event.

Some of the common items accepted at the facility include oil-based paints, stains, and solvents, gasoline, pesticides and herbicides, pool and drain chemicals, and mercury-containing products like thermometers.

So, how do you use the facility? It all starts with an online appointment. Before registering, take a few minutes to review the Material Acceptance Guide on Home ReSource’s website (https://www.homeresource.org/hcd/) to ensure the items you have are eligible. If you're still not sure, there’s a simple Material Inquiry Form you can fill out and staff will follow up to clarify before your visit.

The facility is for household use only, meaning no waste from schools or businesses can be accepted. There’s a 10-gallon limit per visit, which includes up to five aerosol cans, one mercury-containing item, and one PCB ballast. A non-refundable $20 registration fee is required.

It’s important to prepare your items carefully. Please don’t mix different products together, and make sure all lids are secure, and containers aren’t leaking. For safety during transport, it’s best to place chemicals in plastic totes to prevent spills. Keep incompatible items like bleach and acids separate. Store everything in your trunk or the back of your vehicle to keep away from passengers. Smoking or using ignition sources is not allowed when dropping off your items.

On the day of your appointment, arrive on time and have your email confirmation handy. If you're paying by cash or check, be sure to stop inside the Home ReSource building before heading to the facility.

Appointments can be booked up to 30 days in advance. Drop-off times are currently available on Tuesdays from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and Fridays from 12:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. through the end of April.

Missoula’s new Household Chemical Disposal Facility is a big step forward in protecting both our health and the environment. If you have hazardous products sitting around the house or garage, now is the perfect time to clear them out, safely and responsibly.