Clark Corbin

(Idaho Capital Sun) Conservationists and wildlife advocates will present a petition to state officials Tuesday asking them to ban killing wolf pups and their mothers, officials drafting the petition said.

International Wildlife Coexistence Network Executive Director Suzanne Asha Stone said a coalition of advocates is bringing the petition to the Idaho Fish and Game Commission on Tuesday, following a Nov. 6 article published by the Guardian and Public Domain that reported state officials in Idaho paid thousands of dollars in reimbursements payments to hunters or trappers who legally killed 12 wolf pups in Idaho earlier this year.

Stone, who first started as an intern with the government and Nez Perce Tribe’s teams that reintroduced wolves to Idaho more than 30 years ago, said she has never seen as much public outrage and disgust as she has since the news of the dead wolf pups broke earlier this month.

“That’s not hunting,” Stone said in an interview Thursday. “It’s not trapping. It’s not even professional control. That is simply persecution of a species that’s hated by someone, and I just think that’s the most disturbing thing that someone could approach animals so young, and have so little empathy, no empathy for them.”

Idaho Department of Fish and Game officials could not be reached for comment.

As news of the dead wolf pups spread, some hunters said killing wolf pups reflects poorly on the state and could give hunting a bad name.

Kevin Brown, a 70-year-old from St. Maries who breeds and trains hunting hounds, said he believes killing wolf pups is unethical, violates the hunting principles of fair chase and he found it personally sickening. According to the Boone and Crockett Club, fair chase is an ethical hunting principle of pursuing and taking wild game in such a way that does not give the hunter an improper or unfair advantage over the animals.

Brown, Stone and others said the wolf pups would have been helpless to escape or defend themselves

“When I saw that the other day, I just about puked,” Brown said in an interview Wednesday. “Now that is just f—king sick. That’s what they were doing in the 1920s, the biological survey there at the end, killing the last few wolves.”

Wolves are a native species that humans completely killed off in the Western U.S. by the 1940s thanks to a government eradication campaign that included congressional bounties designed to encourage westward expansion and widespread poisoning.

In 1995, the U.S. government used teams that included Stone and longtime government trapper Carter Niemeyer to capture wolves in Canada and reintroduce them to their native territory of Idaho and Yellowstone National Park.

Why is killing wolf pups legal in Idaho?

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has managed wolves in Idaho since wolves were removed from Endangered Species Act protections in 2011.

The Idaho Legislature has passed several laws, including Senate Bill 1211 in 2021, that expanded the ways and methods wolves can be legally killed, removed the limit on the number of wolf tags hunters could buy each year, legalized trapping year round on private property and allowed the state to enter into contracts with third parties and government agencies to kill wolves.

With a push from the Idaho Legislature and direction from the Idaho Fish and Game Commission, officials with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game have publicly said they are working to reduce the number of wolves in Idaho.

Widespread hunting and the reimbursement payments are part of that effort.

Supporters say reducing the wolf population will reduce the amount of livestock and elk that are killed by wolves.

Why does the state send payments to hunters and trappers who kill wolves?

In the article earlier this month, the Guardian and Public Domain reported the state paid out reimbursements of $2,000 each for 12 wolf pups that were legally killed in Idaho this spring.

The payments were made through a partnership between the state and the Foundation for Wildlife Management to reimburse hunters who kill a wolf for related expenses such as fuel, ammunition, traps, trail cameras, gear, license fees and even payments for trucks or ATVS used to scout wolves.

Opponents of the program call the payments a bounty, and say the practice echoes the tactics that the government used in the early 20th century to kill off nearly every wolf in the western United States.

Although Idaho Department of Fish and Game officials did not speak to the Sun for this article, Deputy Director Jon Rachael discussed the goals of the reimbursement program in 2025 for the Idaho Capital Sun and Boise State Public Radio’s series Howl.

“Any of the funds that come from the state of Idaho, from the Wolf Depredation Control Board, or, in the past, from the Fish and Game Commission Challenge Grants did require that this money was not just a straight payment of a certain amount, but rather the individual claiming compensation present evidence of their expenses,” Rachael said in the 2025 interview. “And so in that regard, it was compensation for their investment of buying traps or fuel to run a trap line.”

Stone said she confirmed the state made the reimbursement payments for the 12 wolf pups killed earlier this year, after filing a public records request for game management reports, a request she makes regularly.

Niemeyer, who was part of the government’s wolf reintroduction team in 1995 and 1996, also reviewed the records, Niemeyer told the Idaho Capital Sun.

What is being done in response to the killing of wolf pups?

Stone and a coalition of conservationists and wildlife advocates want those wolf pups to be the last ones to be legally killed in Idaho.

Stone said Dallas Gudgell of the International Wildlife Coexistence Network will present the petition during the Idaho Fish and Game Commission’s meeting at 7 p.m. Pacific Time at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game Clearwater Regional Office, 3316 16th St., in Lewiston.

“What we’re asking is that wolves simply be managed as promised, like black bears and mountain lions, that their young and that the mothers are protected until they reach five months of age and that there is no bounty on pups of the year,” Stone said in an interview Thursday, referring to wolf pups born in the spring of the current year.

“There’s no bounty on black bears, there’s no bounty on mountain lions, and their young are protected,” Stone said. “We’re just asking for the same thing with wolves.”

Idaho Conservation League Wildlife Program Associate Jeff Abrams said the killing of wolf pups should be banned for many reasons, including to maintain consistent policy for managing predators and wildlife.

Abrams said existing laws and rules prohibit hunters and trappers from going to a bear den and killing newborn bear cubs or killing a sow with cubs present.

But in Idaho it is legal to kill wolf pups and mother wolves with pups.

“In the conversations that led up to the delisting of wolves, (Idaho Department of Fish and Game) told Idahoans that they plan to manage wolves as prized big game animals,” Abrams said. “This latest incident plainly shows they’re not doing that. Big game animals like black bears and mountain lions may not be taken weeks into their life cycle. The department needs to be consistent in setting big game management policies.”

Abrams said the state-sanctioned legal killing of wolf pups is giving the state a bad reputation.

“We may have finally reached a point when this insane persecution of wolves is questioned, even by mainstream sportsmen,” Abrams said. “This was not fair chase. There’s little doubt these pups were killed by blunt force at close range. This violates the North American model of wildlife conservation; we cannot continue to outsource wolf management to a tiny slice of sportsmen that despise native predators, let alone incentivize it with a bounty.”

Brown, the hunter from St. Maries, described himself as a 70-year-old who has hunted all his life but is now getting away from hunting but still enjoys training hounds in the backcountry and tracking animals.

Brown said wolves have killed multiple hounds of his in the backcountry, but he supports wolves and other predators because he grew up in the mountains and on public lands.

Brown said he places immense value in an intact ecosystem, and spends a great deal of time, thinking about, reading about and seeking out some of the dwindling few remaining intact ecosystems that are left.

He also strives to learn how wolves live in order to avoid conflicts.

“It’s in a horrible state, everything is,” Brown said. “I always enjoyed hunting in a pristine environment because that’s where the (mountain) lions and bears were, you know, and that’s where the wolves were.”

Lisa Young, director of the Idaho Chapter of the Sierra Club, said she was disgusted by the killing of wolf pups and the state reimbursement payments.

“The disgraceful practice of paying bounties to slaughter wolf pups in their dens is more reminiscent of the 20th Century wolf extermination than modern wildlife management,” Young said in a written statement. “And this comes at a time when deer, elk and other big game in Idaho are at healthy numbers.”

“This waste of public money is just another example of how ill suited Idaho is to manage these iconic wildlife species,” Young added. “It’s time to end these practices and move into the 21st Century with a sensible wolf management policy that recognizes the important role they play in a functioning ecosystem. Idaho has shown that we have so much further to go in wildlife management, and why states can’t be trusted to manage carnivore species including wolves, grizzly bears and mountain lions.”

The reimbursement payments for hunters or trappers who kill wolves is not new. The state of Idaho paid out $849,750 in such reimbursement payments between 2019 and 2025, the Sun previously reported.

The government-sanctioned killing of wolf pups is not new either.

In 2022 some students at Timberline High School spoke out after Wildlife Services officers killed wolf pups from the Timberline wolf pack that the school had symbolically adopted and studied for years. In a 2021 letter to the International Wildlife Coexistence Network, U.S. Department Agriculture officials confirmed that young wolves were killed in 2021 in Idaho as part of an effort to protect livestock and push adult wolves to relocate.

Stone said that while the petition to end killing wolf pups and mother wolves will be presented Tuesday, the Idaho Fish and Game Commission will actually hear it or respond to it during the following meeting.

“This petition will not be heard until the January meeting, which will be here in Boise, and we hope to turn out as many people as possible,” Stone said. “Wolves only den once a year, so our goal is to stop this before the April denning season.”