City to adjust impact fee error for Sxwtpqyen area

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) The Missoula City Council next month is expected to approve a request to correct the table of impact fees charged to mixed-use development in the Sxwtpqyen area.

The city earlier this year adopted its impact fees for the new fiscal year. The fees represent a one-time change placed on new development to ensure it contributes to the cost of infrastructure.

But Eric Hallstrom of Central Services said city staff later discovered an error in a table related to special impact fees in the growing Sxwtpqyen neighborhood. He said it takes an act of City Council to make the correction.

“This is what was intended and included in the report. We just didn't capture it in the tables. It's a cumbersome way to resolve the error,” he said.

When the Sxwtpqyen special impact fees were originally adopted in 2021, two different fee schedules were included, Hallstrom said. One referred to standard residential and non-residential developments, and the other for “mixed use development” including residential, retail, restaurant, office and hotels.

Such mixed-use projects were intended to have a scaled fee based upon a Trip Generation Manual. But the table with the related fees was omitted from the resolution adopted by City Council earlier this year.

“This is essentially a correction to the tables we adopted when we adopted the impact fee package as part of the larger budget resolutions,” Hallstrom said. “We neglected to include the content from a table that was in the report that reflects reduced fees for mixed-use development in the Sxwtpqyen area.”

A public hearing is set for later this month with a Dec. 7 deadline to correct the fee table.