County to consider impact fees for Missoula Rural Fire District

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) A study funded by the county recommended imposing the maximum supportable fee for the Missoula Rural Fire District – a request that Missoula County will consider later this week.

The fire district has voiced support for the fees as it looks to adjust to growth within its jurisdiction.

“This was reviewed by the Board of Trustees and was recommended at the maximum supportable fee. The Impact Fee Advisory Committee considered this item last month and also recommended adoption of the impact fees,” said Karen Hughes, director of planning and development.

“There's no timeline on this, other than the rural fire district is really interested in finding some additional sources of revenue to help support their needs for infrastructure and to support their services.”

The recommended fees represent a one-time sum intended to cover the cost of infrastructure needed to support new growth. The fees are also based upon property class and the amount of square feet.

For a 1,500 square-foot-home, the maximum supportable fee amounts to $1,392 and $1,829 for a 2,500 square-foot-home. A retail project would pay $1,506 per every 1,000 square-feet while an industrial project would pay $372 per every 1,000 square-feet.

Hughes said the fees are paid at the time a building permit is issued for new construction. A study commissioned by the county recommended approving the fees after reviewing growth and infrastructure needs, and new construction's proportionate share of those costs.

“Those fees can be used to cover infrastructure costs that cover the additional growth,” said Hughes. “It can't be used to cover existing deficits. It also can't be used to cover operational expenses.”

It can be used to cover facilities and equipment, Hughes added.

Commissioner Josh Slotnick said the county already has impact fees, as well as other jurisdictions including the Frenchtown Fire District and the City of Missoula. But the fees would be new to the Missoula Rural Fire District, which has seen and will continue to see urban growth within its jurisdiction.

“Without impact fees, these costs are still incurred, they're just paid by existing property taxpayers,” said Slotnick. “Impact fees are a way for new growth to pay in part for the cost that new growth incurs. This is in some ways an attempt to reduce the ever-increase arch of new property taxes by having new growth in part pay for itself.”

The Missoula Rural Fire District has five stations that operate 24 hours a day. In 2025, the district responded to more than 3,800 calls.