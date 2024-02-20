Missoula police identify Johnson Street gunfire suspect

(Missoula Current) Missoula law enforcement on Tuesday identified the 28-year-old man who fired a gun near the Johnson Street shelter last weekend as Martin Pelayo-Olmedo.

Police on Sunday responded to reports of shots fired at Johnson and Kent streets. One male was arrested and another detained.

Pelayo-Olmedo is being held on charges of criminal endangerment after he allegedly fired a gun in the Montana Rail Link Park, located behind the shelter.

“The Police Department would like to reassure the community that the situation is being treated with the utmost seriousness, and we remain dedicated to ensuring the safety and well-being of our residents,” a police spokesperson said on Tuesday. “Detectives are actively working to gather information and piece together the events leading up to the incident.”

According to police, others near the incident reported hearing gunfire passing by them. There are no reported injuries. Residents in the area are being asked to inspect their homes for bullet holes or other evidence.

Anyone with information can call 406-552-6300.