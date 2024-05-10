Video: Keys on Main entertains Wilma crowd during fundraiser

(Missoula Current) Keys on Main plays a rendition of Guns and Roses during the Ronald McDonald House fundraiser at The Wilma in Missoula on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

The fundraiser helped the Ronald McDonald House cover the full cost of housing families while their children undergo medical care in Missoula. More than 250 families in Montana have relied upon the organization's services over the past year.

Keys on Main, based in Seattle and Salt Lake City, includes two dueling pianos and the artists cover a wide range of music, from country to rock. Most of the songs are requested by the audience, including Bon Jovi, Billy Joel, Garth Brooks and Sir Mix-a-lot.