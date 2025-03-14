Linda Vista subdivision seeks rezone for townhomes

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) A South Hills subdivision approved in 2009 is seeking a rezone allowing for open space while permitting duplexes on 77 lots initially zoned for single-family homes.

Linda Vista Estates currently includes five phases, though a request brought before City Council this week seeks to rezone Phases 2 through 4, which cover roughly 81 acres.

“The requested zone would allow for the construction of two-unit houses and two-unit townhouses attached across a common property line,” said city planner Lauren Stevens. “There would be more variety in the requested zone.”

The subdivision's initial approval in 2009 totaled 340 dwelling units, including 208 single-family homes and 132 multi-family homes.

Stevens said the change in zoning will provide a wider array of housing types across a range of prices.

“It will help address the increased need for missing middle housing types and will be in the best interest of the city as a whole by further preserving recreational open space,” she said.

The Phase 2 zoning change would also include an 18-acre common area. Stevens said the request aligns with the city's goals for both housing and conservation.

“This requested zoning district is supported by several goals and policies within the land use plan,” she said. “It's intended to preserve open space and sensitive natural resource areas that have development constraints.”

The City Council will consider the request in the weeks ahead.