Liquid Planet announces another closure on Brooks Street

(Missoula Current) The restaurant that replaced Denny's on Brooks Street roughly two years ago said Wednesday evening it was closing, marking another location to close under the same ownership.

Liquid Planet Grille on Brooks said that it would close for good on Sunday, May 10th.

“The last two years have been incredible and we are so appreciative [for] every customer that supported us,” the business announced on a Facebook post. “Unfortunately though over time, the Grill on Brooks simply did not attain the volume needed to sustain a larger business and the costs that come with it.”

Liquid Planet expanded its brand rapidly over the past five years, though some ventures haven't panned out.

The business moved its original downtown location from Higgins Avenue to Broadway in late 2019. The move was described as an effort to expand the brand, which at the time included a number of new locations.

Its Higgins location became the site of Pangea and Stave & Hoop, which closed on April 3, 2026. They informed employees that they were unable to deliver their final paychecks, according to the Missoulian.

It also took over the former City Brew site on Broadway in 2024.

The same ownership also announced the closure of Elote Mexican Bar & Grill at Southgate Mall on January 4, 2026.

"While we are saddened to announce this news, we are happy that our LP Grille on Aurthur over 14 years is happily operating as usual, so we're excited to see our customers there to enjoy your favorite Grille foods," the company said.

Liquid Planet's Facebook post: