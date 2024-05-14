Man fatally shot in Tuesday morning exchange with Missoula police

(Missoula Current) A man who fled law enforcement early Tuesday in Missoula and brandished a weapon was fatally shot, the Missoula Police Department said.

According to the department, officers attempted a traffic stop on South Orange Street at around 2 a.m. for suspected drunk driving. The 32-year-old male, whose name hasn't been released, was uncooperative and attempted to flee the scene, first in his vehicle and then on foot.

“Despite efforts to apprehend the male peacefully, the situation escalated as the male remained uncooperative and was found to be in possession of a firearm” the department said in a statement. “Shots were fired, resulting in the injury of the male. Life-saving measures were immediately administered, and the male was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.”

The Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) at the Montana Department of Justice will conduct the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The Missoula Police Department said it will not be able to comment during the investigation.

"Our goal is to determine exactly what happened. As law enforcement professionals, we are sworn to preserve and protect life," said MPD Chief Michael Colyer. "We urge the public to respect the privacy of the family as they begin to grieve. These investigations take time, and no names will be released during this period."