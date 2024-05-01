Billings man who threatened to kill Tester sentenced to 30 years

(Missoula Current) A Billings man who threatened to murder Sen. Jon Tester was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years in prison, followed by three more years of supervised release.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said in court documents filed last April that Tester's office had received several voice messages containing direct threats to the senator and his family.

The voicemails contained expletives and included threats that the caller was going to “kill every single one of your (obscenity) family members.” The caller added that they would experience a “horrendous death.”

Law enforcement determined that the phone number associated with the calls was attributed to Anthony James Cross, 30, who lived in Billings and had previous interactions with law enforcement.

According to prosecutors, a review of Cross’s social media activity indicated disturbing content. The government also said that Google had contacted the FBI regarding multiple comments made to YouTube videos flagged as threatening.

The comments were attributed to Cross’s YouTube account. Some of the comments made in April 2023 included direct threats to kill the president and how “we are actively hunting down and killing any trans in our major cities.”

When interviewed, Cross admitted to making the comments posted on YouTube and to using his cellular phone to make the comments.