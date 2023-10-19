Photos: Mavericks at The Wilma dazzled and surprised

William Munoz

(Missoula Current) I have to admit that I knew nothing about The Mavericks before learning that they were coming to the Wilma Theater. As I will do, I'll go to YouTube and listen to a band's music that I don't know. I will read up on them online; hopefully the band has been reviewed by other publications which can give a sense of how good they are as musicians.

For The Mavericks, what I found stoked my curiosity. They had a definite Latin sound, not surprising coming from Miami. What I did not expect was how they felt like a band out of the 60's with the likes of Roy Orbison or Willie Nelson.

A review in AllMusic said The Mavericks are a band “fusing traditional country with a rich variety of rock, pop, and Latin influences.” This was a very pleasant surprise for me. They have produced many original songs but also in concert play covers with their own unique style, so you are not immediately aware it is a cover.

'Blue Moon' was a wonderful example. 'Blue Moon' has been covered by all the great singers, but Raul Malo has made it his own so you feel it is a new song. Willie Nelson's Blue Moon is an upbeat dance version, Frank Sinatra a crooners song, Malo and The Mavericks turned it into a haunting ballad that penetrates deep into ones soul.

The simple guitar chords behind his almost plaintive vocals while letting a dreamy sax solo dominate is the perfect plea for love. The night, however, was not about ballads - it was music to move and dance.

I was completely taken by how the age of the crowd was clearly in their 50's and 60's, all who were dancing to the music the way I've come to expect from a much younger crowd. The smiles on the faces told it all.

That night at the Wilma taught me something I have long known, that I can and will be surprised by what I don't know and once given that gift will be changed for the best. The Mavericks did that and for that I am grateful.

Concert Photos

