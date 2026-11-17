Keila Szpaller

(Daily Montanan) The same day NorthWestern Energy announced its merger with Black Hills Corp was complete, a state agency decision to approve it landed in court.

In a joint press release Monday, the utilities announced they’d formed a new company, Bright Horizon Energy.

“Today marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter as Bright Horizon Energy,” said Brian Bird, president and CEO of Bright Horizon, former CEO of NorthWestern, in a statement.

“By bringing together our talented employees, complementary operations, and shared commitment to safety, reliability and affordability, we are creating a stronger, more resilient company positioned to meet the growing energy needs of our 2.2 million customers across eight states.”

The $15.4 billion merger proposal was announced in August 2025, and last week the Montana Public Service Commission approved it on a 3-2 vote.

Montana was the final state that needed to grant approval for the merger to close.

But Monday, two parties that participated in the Public Service Commission case filed a petition in Lewis and Clark County District Court to declare the PSC’s final order on the proposal void.

The PSC closed part of the meeting last Tuesday.

In their petition, 350 Montana and Montana Farmers Union alleged the closure violated the Montana Constitution’s requirement that government meetings be open to the public.

The groups argue the PSC’s move to shut out the public “without notice, explanation, or any legal reason to do so” was an infringement on people’s right to know and participate in the decisions of their government.

In a related public records request also filed Monday, the groups asked for information about who participated in the closed session, what took place, and “what materials were considered or changed.”

Represented by lawyer Monica Tranel, the groups also allege the PSC did not account for the risks of the merger on Montana ratepayers, and as such, is compelling them to “pay for the capital Bright Horizon has promised to AI data centers.”

The order said Bright Horizon capital is obligated in eight states to 40 entities including Microsoft and Meta, and Montana will lose oversight of investment decisions in the merger.

Additionally, the parties argue the PSC didn’t adequately evaluate the 370 megawatts that NorthWestern Energy acquired from Puget Sound Energy at the Colstrip Power Plant.

Court filings ask the judge to void the PSC order on the merger “to the extent it authorizes merger consummation” and to stop the deal because “loss of control of Montana’s largest utility is at stake.”

The court filing said once the merger closes, the Montana PSC’s regulatory leverage disappears because corporate control of the enterprise will be in South Dakota.

Monday, Tranel said the merger isn’t yet final; it remains subject to reconsideration for 30 days, and the court filing said the closure is extended to Feb. 18 to account for potential judicial review.

The petition also asks the judge to stop the utilities and unregulated affiliates from selling or transferring the Puget shares of the Colstrip Power Plant.

A spokesperson for the PSC said the commission had not been served and had no comment. A spokesperson for NorthWestern said the utility does not comment on pending litigation.

In 2026, NorthWestern Energy and Black Hills Energy reported $19.9 million in merger related costs, according to NorthWestern. A utility spokesperson said those costs are paid for by shareholders and will not be recovered through customer rates.

The combined merger costs for 2025 were not available Monday from NorthWestern.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, Nebraska Public Service Commission, and South Dakota Public Utilities Commission earlier approved the merger.

Although the merged company has a new name, the news release Monday said local customers should not expect immediate changes to branding, payment processes, outage reporting or customer support.

The new company is expected to serve electric and natural gas customers in Montana, Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota, Nebraska and Wyoming.

At PSC meetings including the one last week, many members of the public expressed opposition to the merger, citing concerns Montanans would have to subsidize the costs of data centers.

But a couple of representatives of the business community urged the PSC to support the deal as a tool for economic growth.

PSC President Jeff Welborn and Commissioner Randy Pinocci voted against the merger. Commissioners Jennifer Fielder, Annie Bukacek and Kirk Bushman supported it.