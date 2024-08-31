Keila Szpaller

(Daily Montanan) U.S. Senate candidate Tim Sheehy recently said he parachuted into Glacier National Park as part of his military training in Montana — an activity a national park spokesperson said is not permitted.

Sheehy, a Republican and a former U.S. Navy SEAL, made the comment at a campaign event last month, according to a video posted on Facebook and shared multiple times. He used the story to tell the group about how he grew up in Minnesota, but got to know the Treasure State.

Sheehy did not respond to questions sent this week to two campaign staff members asking for details about the claim.

However, a Glacier National Park official said parachuting, hang gliding and base jumping are not allowed in the park.

A public information spokesperson said the park does not grant special permission for the U.S. military, and if the activity is taking place, it is illegal.

“There is no way to get permission,” the spokesperson said.

Sheehy is a decorated veteran. His awards include a Bronze Star, Purple Heart, and other commendations.

He was commissioned into the military in 2008 and was on active duty until September 2014, according to records from the U.S. Navy. He was in the reserves until 2019.

The businessman based in Bozeman is campaigning to unseat incumbent Democrat and U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, a farmer seeking his fourth term in office.

Tester is the only Democrat elected to statewide office in Montana.

Republicans have put a target on his back, and Democrats are pouring money into the race to keep him in office. Political control of the U.S. Senate could hinge on the outcome of the race in Montana.

The Daily Montanan requested information from, the U.S. Navy about any parachute training it conducted in Glacier National Park. A Naval Special Warfare spokesperson said it trains in Montana but did not have any record of parachute training in the park.

In the video of Sheehy’s recent campaign stop, he talked about first coming to Montana after growing up in Minnesota and entering the military. He said he trained in the Limestone Hills.

Fort Harrison provides military training facilities at different sites in Montana including the Limestone Hills southeast of Helena. All branches of the military have access to the facilities overseen by the Montana National Guard.

Master Sgt. Michael Touchette said he is not aware of any arrangements with Glacier. However, he said the Guard does not have much visibility on the training Special Forces soldiers undertake.

“They’ll travel 20 miles through the mountains in the winter in the middle of the snow,” Touchette said.

A Naval Special Warfare spokesperson said its Special Forces conduct cold weather training in many states, including Montana. He said the following in response to the Daily Montanan’s questions about any parachute training in Glacier National Park or in any other parks:

“Naval Special Warfare utilizes many states across the country, including Montana, to conduct cold-weather research and development,” said the spokesperson. “Several years ago, we had service members attend a non-DOD (Department of Defense) hosted conference on the topic of emergency medicine at Glacier National Park.”

Sheehy earlier said he lied about a different Glacier National Park incident, according to reporting this spring from The Washington Post.

In 2015, Sheehy received a citation for illegally discharging a weapon in the park, and he paid a $525 fine for it, according to records from The Washington Post; the Daily Montanan cited the Post’s reporting in an earlier story.

However, Sheehy told The Post he had lied about the illegal discharge.

He said he fell while on a hike; feared the injury had dislodged an old, unreported bullet in his arm; and manufactured the story about the illegal discharge to dissuade any investigation into whether he had been shot by friendly fire while on duty overseas.

Sheehy did not release medical records from the incident.

Sheehy and Tester are running a close race. It is listed as a toss-up by the Cook Political Report.

Tester, however, has far outraised Sheehy. In the most recent reporting period, Tester pulled in $6.4 million, and Sheehy raised $3.1 million, including a $400,000 loan he gave his campaign.