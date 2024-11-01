Missoula airport lands federal grant for year-round Chicago route

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) When the Missoula County Airport Authority met for its monthly meeting this week, speculation ran high as to the outcome of a grant that could boost service from Missoula Montana Airport.

On Thursday, those hopes panned out when Sen. Jon Tester announced that Missoula had been awarded an $875,000 grant to turn seasonal service to Chicago into a year-round route.

It's not yet known whether United or American airlines will fill the route, as both currently serve Chicago on a seasonal basis.

But airport director Brian Ellestad on Friday said it's likely that year-round service would begin next fall – the time of year that Chicago typically falls off Missoula's route list.

The funding provided by the grant represents a revenue guarantee that takes the risk of starting a new route off the airline.

“This grant does not guarantee service, but it makes it much more favorable for us to recruit an airline to provide service,” said Ellestad. “It takes the risk away from them, as the first year it takes time to build up passenger traffic.”

The Small Community Air Service Development Program helps smaller airports address service and airfare issues. The grant is competitive and Missoula's success was buoyed in part by Destination Missoula and Glacier Country tourism, who both contributed to a local match.

Ellestad said the Missoula Economic Partnership and Montana Department of Commerce also played an all-star roll by drumming up support for the match from local businesses. Together, the community contributed more than $430,000 to land $875,000 in federal funding, providing a revenue guarantee valued at $1.3 million.

“We'll hopefully either get United Airlines or American Airlines to do the route next fall,” Ellestad said. “American Airlines did give us a letter of support for the grant application. This will provide more competition and lower airfare for our community.”

Tester also has played a role in growing Montana's airport infrastructure and service. Among other things, he helped secure more than $9.4 million for Missoula's ongoing terminal project. Statewide, Tester has helped bring $144 million to grow Montana's airport infrastructure.

This week, airport officials in Missoula said they were on pace to surpass 1 million passengers for the first time by the end of the year.

“With more people flying in and out of Missoula every day, a year-round Chicago option will help keep pace with demand and help keep flight costs under control for passengers,” Tester said in a statement.

Missoula also landed a Small Community Air Service Grant in 2017 to bring American Airlines to the market. The carrier launched daily nonstop service to Dallas/Fort Worth and seasonal service to Chicago.

The Dallas route has been popular from Missoula, and local backers believe year-round service to Chicago will also have appeal, bringing the eastern seaboard closer to Missoula.