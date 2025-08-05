Mayor Davis: Missoula lends aid to Anaconda in wake of shooting

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) Members of the Missoula City Council joined the mayor on Monday in offering condolences to the town of Anaconda in the wake of last week's shooting.

Mayor Andrea Davis said members of the Missoula police and fire departments have been assisting Anaconda as the manhunt for the shooter continues.

“They were able to offer support and help at a time of needed capacity for the small community of Anaconda,” Davis said of the Missoula Police Department. “We continue to lend support as we are able.”

Last Friday, Anaconda resident Michael Brown shot and killed four people in the Owl Bar. He fled the scene and remains at large, and state officials consider him armed and dangerous.

Davis said Missoula firefighters are also offering peer support to Anaconda's first responders.

“It's been greatly appreciated,” she said. “The suspect is still at large. We are keeping eyes and ears to the ground. We're hoping for an expedient capture of this individual. It's heartbreaking to see this happen in Montana.”

Other members of council also offered their thoughts on the mass shooting and spoke of gun laws and the nation's mental health needs.

“I work closely with many of those folks. In a small community like that, you either know the victims personally or a family member there,” said council member Sierra Farmer.

Council member Kristen Jordan said the nation's gun laws remain an issue.

“I think it's time America really starts to consider some different gun laws and how guns are overtaking every aspect of our lives and our safety,” said Jordan. “It's a tough place we're living in right now. Things feel pretty tough right now.”